Home » Investing Articles » 3 cheap stocks to buy now to fast-track my year

3 cheap stocks to buy now to fast-track my year

Jon Smith runs through three stocks to buy that he thinks have either been oversold, or that could offer him continued growth and value for 2023.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

January can feel like a long, slow month. And it’s going to be a long year ahead, especially when it comes to the stock market.

So if I can find some cheap stocks to buy in January that can supercharge my 2023, I’m keen to act. After doing my homework, here are a selection of shares I’m looking at buying for just that purpose.

Building on strong 2022 growth

Investec (LSE:INVP) is a FTSE 250 listed bank that might not be one of the top tier UK names, but is still a company that can offer me attractive returns. The price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) is at 9.63, below my usual ‘fair value’ figure of 10. What makes this ratio figure even more impressive is that the share price has risen by almost 32% in the past year.

The company has been performing well, with the interim results through to the end of September showing a 25.1% growth in earnings per share versus the same period last year. With the dividend per share having also increased 22.7%, I can earn income from this dividend stock going forward.

However, funds under management did drop by 7.6%. I know that the volatility in financial markets has caused some to pull money out from places such as Investec, but it can’t afford to keep seeing investor outflows in 2023.

Buying on the low

Next up is Bridgepoint Group (LSE:BPT). The business specialises in private equity and private credit investments, with over £32bn in assets under management. In contrast to Investec, the share price for Bridgepoint has fallen by 60% in the past year.

The company has found it challenging to exit privately-held investments recently, due to the gloomy economic outlook. There’s also the risk it can sell an investment at a much reduced price. After all, these are private companies and it’s nowhere near as easy as selling stock in a listed business.

However, I feel the share price fall has been excessive and represents fear instead of rational decision-making. In a November update, Bridgepoint said it was on track to meet full-year targets. On this basis, I think it’s a good buy now. It’s trading close to the lowest level since it went public in 2021.

A stock to buy for lower inflation

Finally, my last pick for a good value stock is Tesco (LSE:TSCO). With a P/E ratio of 10.75, it only ranks as ‘fair value’ on that scale. But I think the share looks cheap when I consider the outlook.

The share price has fallen by 20% over the past year as grocery inflation has climbed and climbed. Yet the latest November figures showed inflation fell for the first time in 21 months. Granted, it only inched down 0.1%, but at least it didn’t rise.

I think we are close to peak inflation here in the UK. If I’m right and inflation falls later this year, people will likely increase their spending at Tesco as their money goes further. Even though it won’t be a perfect correlation, easing inflation should allow the stock to regain some/most of the 20% inflation-induced drop from 2022.

I think the above stocks could outperform in 2023 and so I’m likely to buy all of them shortly.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares I’ve bought to hold for 10 years!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane spills the beans on a couple of cheap shares he owns in his portfolio and intends to keep…

Read more »

Warm summer evening outside waterfront pubs and restaurants at the popular seaside resort town of Weymouth, Dorset.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA today to help build long-term wealth

| Christopher Ruane

With an eye on the long term, this writer thinks a Stocks and Shares ISA could help him improve his…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

I’d start buying FTSE 100 shares now to boost my 2023 income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he hopes buying a range of carefully chosen FTSE 100 shares this year could help boost…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

Down 71% in a year, are Tesla shares finally looking cheap?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith starts 2023 noting the sharp move lower in Tesla shares over the past month. So he's decided to…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

2 catalysts for BT shares to dial up its stock in 2023

| John Choong

BT shares didn't have the best 2022, dropping over 30%. So, can the telecoms giant turn its share price around…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Should I buy easyJet shares for spectacular dividend growth?

| Royston Wild

The dividend yield for easyJet shares is set to leap over the next couple of years. But should I buy…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

I was right about Rolls-Royce shares in November. Here’s what I’d do now

| Roland Head

The Rolls-Royce share price is flying and broker forecasts suggest a strong profit recovery in 2023. Roland Head asks if…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Yields of up to 6.4%! Should I buy these FTSE 100 dividend shares for passive income?

| Royston Wild

Dividends from UK stocks are tipped to soar again in 2023. Could these popular FTSE 100 shares supercharge my second…

Read more »