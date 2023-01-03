Home » Investing Articles » Down 70%, is the Tesla share price a bargain?

Down 70%, is the Tesla share price a bargain?

Stephen Wright think that the Tesla share price got out of hand in 2021. But after a year of coming down, is it worth another look at today’s prices?

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In November 2021, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares closed at a price of $409.97. Since then, they’re down 70% – and they’re falling further in pre-market trading today.

I think there’s a strong case for thinking that the shares are a bargain.

Investing

Investing in a business isn’t about betting on where its share price will go. Any stock might go up or down for any number of reasons.

This is as true of Tesla as it is of any other stock. The fact that the stock is down 70% from its high doesn’t mean it can’t fall further.

One reason Tesla shares have been falling recently is CEO Elon Musk selling the stock. But the investment proposition comes down to the business itself.

Investing in a company’s stock involves owning part of the underlying business. For an investor, the return comes from the cash the company produces for its shareholders.

Whether or not a company’s stock is a bargain therefore comes down to whether or not it will generate enough cash in the future to justify its current price. So what about Tesla?

Returns

First things first – how much cash does Tesla need to generate for its shares to be a worthwhile investment? For me, the answer is $13.65bn per year.

Right now, a UK 10-year government bond comes with a 3.66% yield. As a result, Tesla shares need to offer at least that over the next decade to be a bargain.

At the moment, Tesla has a market cap of just under $382bn. But there’s more to the stock than just its price tag.

The company has $8.9bn in debt and $17.6bn in cash on its balance sheet. That gives it a total enterprise value of around $373bn. 

A 3.66% annual return on a $373bn outlay amounts to $13.65bn in free cash per year over the next decade. That’s what I think Tesla needs to produce for its stock to be a bargain right now.

If interest rates go higher (as I think they will) then the equation might change. But with bond yields where they are, that’s what I’m looking for from Tesla as a potential investor.

Tesla shares

Over the last 12 months, Tesla has generated $8.9bn in free cash. That’s some way short of the $13.65bn it needs to average to be a bargain for investors.

In order to average $13.65bn per year, the company needs to grow its free cash flow at around 10% per year. So can Tesla do it?

I think there’s reason to think that it can. The company has been growing its revenues at around 44% annually over the last five years.

On top of that, margins have been expanding. As a result, its free cash flow has been growing faster than its revenue.

The company just announced that its deliveries for Q4 2022 were below expectations. But they were still up 30%.

A stock to buy?

A recession is likely to challenge Tesla’s growth, but 10% per year doesn’t look overly demanding to me. As a result, I think the stock is a bargain compared to a government bond.

However, I think there are better opportunities for my portfolio at the moment. At today’s prices, I’m expecting better returns from Meta Platforms, Amazon.com, and Alphabet, so I’m buying these instead.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Stephen Wright has positions in Alphabet, Amazon.com, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon.com, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

How I’d start investing in 2023 with £5 a day

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains the approach he could take to start investing for the first time, based on his personal budget…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

3 investing lessons from 2022

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investing wasn't easy in 2022 as many stocks fell 20%, or more. Here, Edward Sheldon provides three takeaways from last…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are buying Polarean Imaging shares. Should I buy too?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Polarean Imaging shares are being snapped up by investors after a big announcement from the company in late December. Ed…

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

If I invest £1,000 in Rolls-Royce shares now, what could my return be this year?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at the past performance of Rolls-Royce shares and adds in his outlook to decide whether…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Yields of 6.2% and 5.7%! Should I buy these dirt-cheap FTSE 100 dividend shares for 2023?

| Royston Wild

Investing in dividend shares could be the most effective path to solid returns next year. So should I buy these…

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

Tesco shares lost 24% last year. Should I buy in January?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers a threat to supermarket profits and explains why he would still consider adding Tesco shares to his…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

3 catalysts for Lloyds shares to rip higher in 2023

| John Choong

Lloyds shares didn't have the best 2022, despite rising interest rates. So, can the stock do better with these catalysts…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

How to invest £3,000 in high-yield stocks to earn a second income

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains how to invest in high-yield FTSE stocks for income and highlights three shares offering cash payouts of…

Read more »