Home » Investing Articles » How to start a Christmas Stocks and Shares ISA

How to start a Christmas Stocks and Shares ISA

In the Christmas holidays, many of us think about improving our finances in the coming year. How might a Stocks and Shares ISA help?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Businesswoman calculating finances in an office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Did you get any money for Christmas? I know it’s been an especially expensive 2022, and folk might not have a lot of cash left. But I reckon many people would be surprised by the relatively modest sums needed to invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA.

The annual ISA allowance stands at £20,000, which is a decent chunk of money. I’ve heard people saying things like “I don’t have anything close to £20,000, so you can forget those ISA things“.

Not just for the rich

But that’s the upper limit. What’s the lowest amount we’d need to open an ISA? My provider only wants a minimum of £50, and most of them are similar. That’s really not a lot of cash needed to get started investing in shares.

Once we have an account open, we can transfer in as much or as little as we want, whenever we want. Many providers offer a monthly savings scheme. For mine, there’s a minimum of £25 per month, which again isn’t big money.

Minimum investment?

This sounds straightforward enough to me. But there’s another key question people often ask. What’s the minimum amount we’d need to make an actual share purchase?

There’s no technical minimum, but there is a broker’s charge for each investment. With mine, it’s a fixed £12 per transaction. So I wouldn’t want to invest just £12 in shares, for example, as the broker’s fee would end up doubling the cost.

Lower percentage

But it’s a fixed fee. So the bigger my purchase, the less it is as a percentage of my investment. I generally favour £1,000 as my ideal minimum investment. The charge then adds just 1.2% to the cost. And my shares need to gain 1.2% (plus the 0.5% stamp duty charged on purchases) to break even. I’d be a pretty lousy investor if I didn’t think I could manage that.

Saying that, with charges relatively low, I’d be happy to invest as little as £500 in a single purchase for a stock I really wanted. Other people will be happy investing less.

Starting now

So, starting again now, with a few days spare in the Christmas holidays, this is what I’d do. I’d open a Stocks and Shares ISA with as much spare cash as I had. And I’d then do my best to transfer some money in every month — whether using the provider’s savings scheme, or making manual transfers whenever I had the cash.

Then every time I’d built up somewhere between £500 and £1,000, I’d buy some shares.

Which shares?

Now, that leaves the obvious big question. Which shares should I buy? Well, that’s something every individual investor needs to decide for themselves. We all need to work out our own strategy, whether that’s seeking dependable dividends, growth shares, or whatever.

But whatever strategy I chose, I’d definitely do one thing. I’d diversify, and make my individual investments in different companies in different sectors. That way, even if one of my chosen stocks hits hard times, hopefully the others should improve my safety.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

I’d buy 175 shares of this lithium stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

This mining stock offers a tasty high-yield dividend. I think it looks sustainable and could provide solid passive income.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m aiming for a million by following Warren Buffett’s advice in 2023

| Kevin Godbold

Three insights from Warren Buffett that I'm planning to use during 2023 in my quest to build up a £1m…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

3 of the best shares I’d buy now for a stock market rally in 2023

| Kevin Godbold

I've been focusing on shares like these three that have strong underlying trading ready for a stock market rally in…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £700 right now

| Kevin Godbold

Here’s how investors could make a £700 lump sum their first step towards targeting a million over the long term…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

My top stocks to buy for 2023 after the 2022 correction!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains his top stocks to buy for the New Year after 2022 saw many non-resource shares suffer…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

3 possible drivers for the Rolls-Royce share price in 2023

| Christopher Ruane

Will the Rolls-Royce share price keep sinking next year -- or could it turn around? Christopher Ruane considers a trio…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 stocks with a multibillion pound tailwind

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at a handful of FTSE 100 stocks experiencing an almighty tailwind in the…

Read more »

Group of friends celebrating together the end of 2022 and the new beginning in 2023.
Investing Articles

I’d buy these rock-solid dividend shares for income in 2023

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers picks out three big-league dividend shares he'd be keen to own during what may be a very tricky…

Read more »