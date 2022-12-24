Home » Investing Articles » Tesla stock: will the EV giant ever be worth $1trn again?

Tesla stock: will the EV giant ever be worth $1trn again?

Tesla stock is down an incredible 65% so far this year. Will Elon Musk’s company ever rejoin the trillion-dollar club?

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Electric charging station symbol and inscription on a street

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has been absolutely pounded this year. Only back in April, the company was valued at a trillion dollars. Since then, it’s lost nearly two-thirds of its value!

In fact, the market cap of Tesla now stands below that of energy giant ExxonMobil, as I write. That’s symbolic, considering many believed the traditional oil industry represented the past, not the future.

This also caught my eye because I’ve been looking at the world’s largest companies by market cap across the decades. The list tells me how hard it will be for the electric vehicle (EV) pioneer to maintain its lofty valuation.

Changing of the guard

The world’s 10 largest companies by market capitalisation (excluding Saudi Aramco):

198020002021
IBMMicrosoftApple
AT&TGeneral ElectricMicrosoft
ExxonNTT DoCoMoAlphabet
Standard OilCisco SystemsAmazon
SchlumbergerWalmartFacebook
ShellIntelTesla
MobilNTT Berkshire Hathaway
Atlantic RichfieldExxon MobilTSMC
General ElectricLucent TechnologiesTencent Holdings
Eastman KodakDeutsche TelekomNvidia
Source: Gavekal Research

I think the big takeaway from this table is that, save for Microsoft and ExxonMobil, the only constant is change. The fortunes of companies are forever shifting. It highlights how hard it’s going to be for Tesla to remain as one of the largest companies in the future. What the 2030 or 2040 top 10 list will look like is anybody’s guess.

However, it’s noticeable that the 1980 list is almost totally dominated by oil firms. The 2000 lineup is much more skewed towards technology companies. Then the 2021 list is almost totally “big tech”.

Considering the length and breadth of the global energy transition, it wouldn’t surprise me if a future list contained renewable energy firms. That could theoretically include Tesla, but there are many hurdles for the company to overcome in the meantime.

Tesla’s challenges

Tesla faces a number of challenges, but then that’s nothing new for the company. The early years were extremely rocky, with difficulties in financing and lots of staff turnover. And according to CEO Elon Musk, the carmaker was “about a month” from bankruptcy as it tried to ramp up Model 3 production some time between 2017 and 2019.

Today, it’s facing problems with the skyrocketing price of lithium, a crucial component in EV batteries. Musk has called the price of the soft metal “crazy expensive“, and believes a shortage of lithium is holding back the company.

This is critical as competition in the EV industry heats up. Tesla increased the price of its cheapest Model 3 earlier this year. What had once had an initial price of $36,000, now starts at $46,990.

However, both Ford and GM are releasing cheaper EVs and are expected to continue eating into Tesla’s market leading position in North America. And Tesla is facing extreme competition in China from domestic EV firms.

Despite all this, I have recently bought the stock. I think the long-term growth potential for Tesla remains compelling. And I believe the 65% drop in share price offers me a much more favourable risk-reward opportunity.

It would need a near tripling in the stock for Tesla to reach a trillion-dollar valuation again. Even as a bullish shareholder, I don’t expect that to happen anytime soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

3 Warren Buffett rules I’m following to make me rich!

| John Choong

Warren Buffett is known for being the greatest investors of our time. So, here are three of his rules I'm…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

My £3 a day passive income plan for 2023

| Christopher Ruane

Using a few pounds each day, our writer explains how we would try to set up growing passive income streams…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Did I make a mistake selling my Lloyds shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sold all his Lloyds shares this year despite seeing strengths in the business. Why -- and what does…

Read more »

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

Could this investment strategy help Scottish Mortgage shares soar?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been eyeing Scottish Mortgage shares as a possible addition to his portfolio. Here's why he likes its…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

All I want for Christmas is NIO shares! Here’s why

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he's confident NIO shares will bounce back after a tough year for the China-based Tesla…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £500 in Hargreaves Lansdown shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores how successful he'd have been if he'd invested in Hargreaves Lansdown shares a little while before…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

As postal strikes wreak havoc, is now the time to buy IDS shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether now is the time to buy IDS shares as the embattled postal firm faces widespread…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: a once-in-a-decade chance to buy high-yielding dividend stocks!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores how he could use this year's stock market correction, by buying cheap dividend stocks for his…

Read more »