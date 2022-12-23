Home » Investing Articles » A dirt-cheap FTSE 100 dividend stock on my watchlist for 2023!

A dirt-cheap FTSE 100 dividend stock on my watchlist for 2023!

The FTSE 100 is packed with brilliant stocks to boost investors’ dividend income. Here’s one I’m keeping a close eye on heading into the New Year.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m searching for the best low-cost FTSE 100 stocks to buy for passive income next year. Here’s one I think could prove a wise investment in the long term.

A FTSE 100 share I’m watching

Conditions in the housing market are rather bleak heading into the New Year. Rising interest rates are putting homebuyer affordability under extreme pressure. Property demand is also slipping as Britons prepare for a long economic downturn.

I’m not prepared to buy FTSE index housebuilder The Berkeley Group (LSE:BKG) just yet. But I’m on standby to snap it up for my portfolio at short notice.

These construction stocks have sank in value on fears of a housing market crash. Berkeley is down a whopping 21% since the beginning of 2022.

However, recent news suggests the UK homes market may avoid the doomsday scenario that investors and traders have geared up for. If trading at the builders surprises to the upside, share prices could rebound strongly.

London calling

This week Nationwide predicted that “a relatively soft landing may still be achievable in 2023, with activity stabilising modestly below pre-pandemic levels and house prices edging lower.” It thinks average prices might nudge just 5% lower next year.

It’s possible that Berkeley — which focuses on London and the South East — could perform better than its industry peers. This is thanks to its narrow geographic footprint.

Rightmove says that London has been the most searched for location on its property listings platform in 2022. Search levels rose 9% year on year as people steadily flocked back to the capital.

The exodus of homebuyers from London following the Covid-19 outbreak is rapidly reversing. This is perhaps no surprise. The Big Smoke has been one of the world’s most popular cities for centuries. It’s what underpins The Berkeley Group as a top long-term buy, in my opinion.

Sitting tight… for now

Today the builder trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 9.2 times for financial 2023. It also sports a 5.1% dividend yield.

As I said, I’m not buying yet. The UK housing market could still implode next year, meaning profits (and thus dividends) could fall well short of City forecasts.

The passive income Berkeley provides might also disappoint if build costs keep on rocketing, putting extra pressure on earnings. Its operating margin slumped to 19.5% between May and October. This was down from 22.2% a year earlier.

Yet the long-term outlook for Berkeley and its peers remains solid. Britain needs to build more than 300,000 homes each year to meet growing demand. This is why I already own several other FTSE 100 housebuilders in my portfolio.

But for the time being I’m happy to wait for clearer buy signals before investing in Berkeley. There may be better cheap dividend shares to snap up for income in 2023.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

4 of the best dividend stocks out there

| Gordon Best

Dividend stocks are a fantastic way for investors to build income alongside portfolios. Let's look at four of the best…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

2 passive income stocks for Stocks & Shares ISA investors in 2023!

| Royston Wild

London's stock market is a great place to invest for dividend income. Here are two top income shares for Stocks…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy GSK shares in 2023

| Charlie Keough

GSK shares have underperformed in 2022. However, this Fool is looking ahead, and thinks the New Year could be the…

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

Can this FTSE 100 luxury stock yield me big gains in 2023?

| John Choong

Up almost 10% this year, this FTSE 100 stock has outperformed the winder index by quite some margin. Can it…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Should I buy a FTSE 100 tracker fund for 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon weighs up the pros and cons of buying a FTSE 100 tracker fund for 2023. Could it be…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Middle-aged and no savings? I’d use the Warren Buffett method to build wealth

| Alan Oscroft

Warren Buffett has always been a patient investor, especially as he's getting older. That might be the most important lesson…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Is Netflix stock a cheap buy? Here’s what the charts say

| John Choong

As a FAANG stock, Netflix is one of the market’s most traded stocks. With that in mind, are its shares…

Read more »

Young happy people looking at sparklers in their hands on New Year's Eve
Investing Articles

Will Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust be 2023’s unmissable growth stock?

| Charlie Carman

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares have fallen over 44% this year. Could the fund's global growth stock portfolio return to…

Read more »