Home » Investing Articles » 2 passive income stocks for Stocks & Shares ISA investors in 2023!

2 passive income stocks for Stocks & Shares ISA investors in 2023!

London’s stock market is a great place to invest for dividend income. Here are two top income shares for Stocks and Shares ISA investors.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged black male working at home desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The tough economic landscape means achieving decent returns through share price appreciation might be difficult in 2023. For this reason I’m searching for top income stocks to buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA.

I think these dividend shares could be great buys for long term passive income too.

Centamin

The uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical outlook means next year could be a good one for safe-haven investments. One way investors might profit from this is to buy shares in FTSE 250 gold miner Centamin (LSE:CEY).

Gold is one of the world’s oldest ‘flight to safety’ assets. And with inflation tipped to remain high next year the yellow metal could rise sharply in price. Investor demand for physical currencies like precious metals benefit when the value of paper money erodes.

Gold prices could also receive a boost in 2023 if the US dollar weakens. A lower buck makes it more cost-effective to buy gold. A likely pause in Federal Reserve rate hikes could cause the American currency to lose value against others.

So why buy Centamin to play the gold market? After all, mining shares expose investors to the unpredictable and often expensive world of commodities production.

However, this UK share provides something that physical metal or gold-backed ETFs do not: a dividend. And for 2023 the yield on its expected dividend sits at a healthy 4%.

I also like Centamin because of the rate at which gold production here is soaring. Metal output from its Sukari mine soared 23% in the third quarter, to 127,512 ounces.

The company is well on its way to hitting its goal of 500,000 ounces a year. And Sukari will be highly profitable for years to come if recent studies prove accurate. Testing showed that underground expansion here could lead to annual production of 1.5m tonnes. This is at the upper end of the firm’s guidance.

Bunzl

I already own shares in FTSE 100 business Bunzl (LSE:BNZL). And I’m tempted to increase my holdings following the release of strong trading numbers this week.

For 2022 Bunzl said that it expects “very strong” sales growth of 27%. It has forecast further annual revenues growth in 2023, too. It said this will be driven “by both organic growth and previously announced acquisitions.”

The business sells a wide range of everyday goods that the world needs at all points of the economic cycle. Food packaging, medical gloves and safety hats are just a few of the many products it supplies. This allows turnover to grow consistently.

And the resilience of Bunzl’s operations has long made it a great pick for passive income. Its predictable earnings have enabled it to raise the annual dividend for 29 years in a row.

City analysts are predicting further growth in shareholder payouts next year. This provides a handy 2.3% dividend yield. I think Bunzl is a top investment for me, despite the threat of persistent cost inflation.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Bunzl Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bunzl Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

4 of the best dividend stocks out there

| Gordon Best

Dividend stocks are a fantastic way for investors to build income alongside portfolios. Let's look at four of the best…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy GSK shares in 2023

| Charlie Keough

GSK shares have underperformed in 2022. However, this Fool is looking ahead, and thinks the New Year could be the…

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

Can this FTSE 100 luxury stock yield me big gains in 2023?

| John Choong

Up almost 10% this year, this FTSE 100 stock has outperformed the winder index by quite some margin. Can it…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Should I buy a FTSE 100 tracker fund for 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon weighs up the pros and cons of buying a FTSE 100 tracker fund for 2023. Could it be…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

A dirt-cheap FTSE 100 dividend stock on my watchlist for 2023!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 is packed with brilliant stocks to boost investors' dividend income. Here's one I'm keeping a close eye…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Middle-aged and no savings? I’d use the Warren Buffett method to build wealth

| Alan Oscroft

Warren Buffett has always been a patient investor, especially as he's getting older. That might be the most important lesson…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Is Netflix stock a cheap buy? Here’s what the charts say

| John Choong

As a FAANG stock, Netflix is one of the market’s most traded stocks. With that in mind, are its shares…

Read more »

Young happy people looking at sparklers in their hands on New Year's Eve
Investing Articles

Will Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust be 2023’s unmissable growth stock?

| Charlie Carman

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares have fallen over 44% this year. Could the fund's global growth stock portfolio return to…

Read more »