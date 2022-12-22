Home » Investing Articles » 3 Warren Buffett stocks to buy in 2023

3 Warren Buffett stocks to buy in 2023

Known for beating the market, Warren Buffett has made an array of excellent stock picks over the years. So, here are three I’m eyeing.

John Choong
Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett’s holding company, Berkshire Hathaway, owns shares in many companies. Here are three Warren Buffett stocks I’m considering buying, which could see significant upside in 2023 and beyond.

1. TSMC

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM) is a semiconductor foundry that makes chips for leading tech companies like Apple, AMD, and Qualcomm.

Amid declining chip demand this year, Buffett practiced what he always preaches — “Be greedy when others are fearful”. The Oracle of Omaha took the opportunity to take advantaged of the stock’s discounted price, and bought a big position worth $4.1bn.

The company has solid growth potential. Demand for faster and more powerful processors keeps increasing every year, and there are few other semiconductor manufacturers that can match TSMC’s production capability. Additionally, it’s been growing its profit margins over the past decade.

Warren Buffett - $TSM - Past Performance
Data source: TSMC

The foundry also has ambitions to diversify its geopolitical risks. It’s planning on building two factories in the US in the coming years, which could ease investors’ worries about a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

2. Paramount

Warren Buffett’s investment in Paramount (NASDAQ: PARA) is a fascinating one. That’s because it’s one of the few big tech investments that he’s made. The film studio and broadcaster owns the rights to renowned films such as Mission Impossible, Star Trek, and The Godfather. It’s also seeing the benefits from producing shows for streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Advertising revenue is expected to drag the company’s overall revenue in the next couple of quarters, but its long-term outlook looks positive. This is due to the studio’s strong moat and presence across media channels in the US.

Having said that, I’m paying close attention to the state of its balance sheet. While its debt-to-equity ratio isn’t staggeringly high, it’s worth noting that its cash and equivalents don’t cover its total debt. This is even more worrying when taking into account its negative free cash flow.

Warren Buffett - $PARA - Past Performance
Data source: Paramount

3. RH

Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) is a luxury furniture and home-decor retailer. It’s managed to stay afloat in an increasingly competitive retailing landscape.

Its success can be attributed to a well thought-out omni-channel strategy. Its top line figures grew by 32% this year, thanks to its new, modern, and convenient shopping experience for customers.

Headwinds for the furniture conglomerate can’t be ignored, as housing activity continues to decline. However, RH’s long-term outlook remains strong given its pipeline of luxury ideas. This is evident through its recent expansion into other categories, which include modern, teen, and hospitality. These are areas its competitors have barely touched. If successful, this could help RH capture incremental market share.

The firm’s balance sheet isn’t terrible, but it’s not the best either. It’s got a high debt-to-equity ratio of 203.5%, but its cash and equivalents are sufficient to cover its short-term debt. Even so, its declining free cash flow is something I’m keeping a close eye on.

Warren Buffett - $RH - Past Performance
Data source: RH

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Choong has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

Are REIT shares a gift-wrapped Christmas treat?

| G A Chester

Share prices have fallen and dividend yields have risen in the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) sector.

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

My plan to generate passive income in 2023, starting with £2 per day

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking for passive income in 2023. But how does he plan to achieve anything meaningful with an…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

7.9% and 9.3% dividend yields! Should I buy these FTSE 100 income shares?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks are loved by investors seeking to generate healthy passive income. But how realistic are current dividend…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

My top 3 passive income investments for 2023

| Alan Oscroft

My picks for passive income investments in 2023 are actually some of my perennial favourite stocks. But do I think…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

A cheap FTSE 100 stock I think Warren Buffett might love!

| Royston Wild

The Warren Buffett method has allowed investors across the globe to make magnificent returns. I think he'd approve of this…

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

I’d buy this share for monthly passive income in 2023

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown identifies a new FTSE 350 share that he’d add to his investment portfolio for regular passive income next…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

The boohoo share price has crashed 69%! What’s going on?

| Charlie Carman

The boohoo share price has suffered big losses over five years. What will 2023 have in store for the AIM-listed…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

How I’d aim for £100,000 by investing £100 each week in FTSE 100 shares

| Christopher Ruane

Could building a portfolio of FTSE 100 shares help this writer turn a regular weekly contribution into a six-figure sum?…

Read more »