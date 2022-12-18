Home » Investing Articles » My best passive income idea for 2023

My best passive income idea for 2023

Dividend shares could be the best way to earn passive income next year. Our writer explores how and why he thinks so.

Latest posts by Harshil Patel (see all)
Published
2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Earning some extra passive income is one of my goals for 2023. The idea of receiving money without requiring much of my time sounds attractive.

I can think of multiple ways to earn passive income, but my favourite idea right now is to own dividend shares.

By owning shares in a dividend-paying company, I’m entitled to a portion of its profits. This is often paid in cash to shareholders on a quarterly basis.

Steady passive income

There are several benefits to owning dividend shares. First, it offers a steady stream of passive income. Some companies have consistently been making cash payments to shareholders for years, and some even for decades.

That’s exactly the type of reliable income that I’m looking for.

In addition, some businesses have also managed to grow their dividends over time. Having income that grows over time can help with the rising cost of living. This is has become much more apparent with inflation soaring in the past few years.

Next, as companies grow and earn more, the value of my shares could increase. This creates the potential for capital gains over time.

Picking the best dividend shares

To find the best dividend-paying shares that are suitable for passive income, I’d start by narrowing down my options.

There are hundreds of shares listed on the London Stock Exchange, and even buying half of them would be impractical.

First, I’d start with the dividend yield. The average yield for the FTSE 100 is currently 3.6%. But many shares offer over 6%. That’s where I’d focus my search.

Although some shares can distribute as much as 12%, I’d be cautious of companies that offer extremely high dividend yields. It can often be a red flag, warning of an upcoming cut to payouts.

Next, I’d look at its dividend cover. This is a popular measure of safety, and it looks at how many times a company’s dividend can be covered by its earnings.

Although I’d consider a dividend cover above 1.2, I would prefer a figure greater than two, as that would provide a greater margin of safety.

Reducing risk

Next, I want to see how many years a company has been paying dividends. The greater this figure, the more confidence it gives me. For the lowest-risk passive income, I’d look for a dividend history of at least five years.

Once I’ve filtered down the list of stocks, it’s time to start picking the very best. To do this, I’d research the companies to see what they do and how they make money.

It’s a good idea to own a diversified portfolio of shares, in my opinion. That’s why I try to pick a range of companies from different industries. This should avoid putting all my eggs in one basket and limit my risk.

The best passive income shares that I’d buy right now are Phoenix Group Holdings, Glencore, Legal & General Group, British American Tobacco, and Sainsbury (J).

Each of these shares operates in a different sector. On average, this group also offers a 7.3% yield, a healthy dividend cover of 1.9, and 22 years of consecutive dividend payments.

That all sounds appealing to me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harshil Patel has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and J Sainsbury Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

As Tesla slumps, should I buy NIO shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether he should buy NIO shares as industry leader and peer Tesla trades at its lowest…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

I’d buy 2,000 National Grid shares to target £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Investing in stocks is a great way to start generating a passive income stream. Here's what I'd buy to aim…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Without savings, I’d build wealth using this Warren Buffett approach

| Christopher Ruane

By learning from legendary investor Warren Buffett, our writer believes he can grow his wealth. Here's how he'd go about…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he could use the recent stock market correction to his advantage, creating long-term wealth.

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest just £5 a day in income stocks to try and get rich!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores how he'd use as little as £5 a day to build wealth in the long run…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

A multi-billion dollar reason to buy Rolls-Royce shares!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores a multi-billion dollar deal that makes Rolls-Royce shares a must-buy for him. So, why is the…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

BT shares are down 33% this year. Should I buy them for 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon looks at the investment case for BT shares, which are down heavily this year. Are they worth buying…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

Up 42%, can BP shares push further in 2023?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates whether BP shares can continue their bull run after gaining a huge 42% over the past…

Read more »