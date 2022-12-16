Home » Investing Articles » FTSE 100 to hit 8,250 in 2023! That’s why I’m buying cheap shares today

FTSE 100 to hit 8,250 in 2023! That’s why I’m buying cheap shares today

FTSE 100 stocks have beaten much of the world this year, purely because they haven’t crashed like most markets. Next year we may even see some growth.

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

This has been a volatile year for global stock markets yet the FTSE 100 index has kept its cool, standing roughly where it began in January.

As I write this, it trades at 7,445, down just 0.93% year-to-date compared to a thumping 18.7% drop on the US S&P 500. That’s impressive given the troubles we’ve seen in 2022 but next year could be brighter still, according to AJ Bell. The investment platform is predicting that the FTSE 100 will hit an all-time high of 8,250 in 2023.

Incentive to invest

That’s 10.81% higher than today, which would give me a real incentive to buy FTSE 100 shares, if I actually needed one (which I don’t).

As I’ve written before, I went on a spree in October and November when the index dipped below 7,000. I’m now the proud owner of Persimmon, Rio Tinto and Rolls-Royce, all of which are nicely in the black already.

I called a halt after buying Lloyds Banking Group earlier this month, on remembering that Christmas is coming and loved ones expect gifts. Now I’m quietly building my watchlist, ready to swoop in the New Year.

Private equity firm Intermediate Capital Group is right at the top of the list, like a twinkly fairy on a tree. It looks cheap to me, having fallen more than 40% this year to trade at just 6.67 times earnings while yielding 6.34%. I’m hoping there won’t be a Santa rally this year, in case it makes the stock more expensive come January.

Insurer and asset manager Legal & General Group is next in line. I’ve been meaning to buy it for ages and now looks like a good time, with the share price down 10% this year. L&G trades at just 7.56 times earnings and yields a mighty 7.24%. Just writing down those figures makes me want to buy it right now. Maybe I can cut a few people off my Christmas list!

I’m buying cheap UK shares

Consumer goods giant Unilever is number three on my watchlist. Trading at 18.43 times earnings and yielding 3.53%, it looks better value than it has for years. That’s despite its share price rising 16% in the last six months.

I’d be thrilled if the FTSE 100 it hits 8,250 next year, but only after I’ve filled my boots with bargain-priced stocks like these.

Naturally, there’s no guarantee that the Footsie will break new highs. It could just as easily test recent lows by crashing below 7,000 again. Nobody can second-guess stock market movements, even if it’s fun having a pop at this time of year.

But where the index goes over the next 12 months isn’t particularly relevant for me, because my investment timeframe is 15 to 20 years, and ideally longer. Loads of shares look cheap today, I just wish I had the cash to buy them all.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones holds shares in Lloyds Banking Group, Persimmon, Rio Tinto and Rolls-Royce. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

My top 5 dividend shares to buy for passive income in 2022 and beyond

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has a list of dividend shares that he thinks can hold up well in a recession. Here’s what’s…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

Why I’m not buying Rolls-Royce shares now for 2023

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points to several reasons why he isn't keen to buy Rolls-Royce shares as we head into 2023, despite…

Read more »

Young lady working from home office during coronavirus pandemic.
Investing Articles

I’ve just used a Warren Buffett method to value one of my shareholdings

| James Beard

Our writer has been taking a look at Warren Buffett's approach to valuing companies, and applies the theory to one…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

Tremors felt in the UK housing market

| Owain Bennallack

The residential housing market is at the heart of the UK economy. It’s hard to see how a fall in…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares heading back to £1 in 2023?

| John Choong

Having spent the bulk of 2022 in penny stock territory, can Rolls-Royce shares head back to £1 in 2023 based…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares a buy heading into 2023?

| Ben McPoland

Lloyds shares are certainly looking cheap right now with a low forward P/E ratio. But does that make them a…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Small-Cap Shares

Is this a good time to invest in this FTSE AIM All-Share stock?

| Gilly West

Could FTSE AIM North Sea energy stock Jersey Oil and Gas be about to rocket on investment news? Gilly West…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

This well-known UK share is down 75% this year. Time to buy?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs over a household UK share that has endured a terrible year and asks whether 2023 could be…

Read more »