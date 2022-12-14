Home » Investing Articles » 5 timeless investment principles that help me

5 timeless investment principles that help me

Our author considers a handful of age-tested investment principles he uses and explains why he thinks they can help improve his returns.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As the pace of change in the modern world gets ever quicker, some old ideas fall by the wayside. But a lot of investment principles that worked well a century or two ago can be just as useful when investing today. Here are five that I use…

1. Stick to what you know

For centuries, people have been putting money into exotic industries they do not understand in distant lands. For just as long, some of those people have been losing money.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett emphasises the value of sticking to a “circle of competence” when investing. That makes it easier for me as an investor to assess a company.

I can lose money even when investing in firms inside my circle of competence. But I think the likelihood goes up when investing in companies far outside it.

2. Don’t just invest in people

Having a great management team can be very helpful for a company. If I invest in a business, I like it to have proven management. Sir Martin Sorrell’s experience at WPP has increased my confidence investing in S4 Capital, for example.

But I never invest in a company just because of its people. They can leave at any moment. I always make sure that I am investing in a good business, not just a business currently benefitting from good management.

3. Spreading risk

No matter how good a company may seem to be, things can go wrong. As an investor, it is easy to fall in love with an investment idea and want to go after it in a big way.

But no matter how good an idea I think I have, I always make sure to keep my portfolio diversified. That help reduces my risk if things turn out disappointingly.

4. Valuation is critical

Imagine someone offered you the chance to invest in the most profitable business the world had ever known. Would you take it?

I do not think it is possible to answer that question without knowing an additional piece of information – the price. Buying a great business is only part of being a successful investor. We also need to buy at an attractive price. Even a great business can make a lousy investment if we overpay for it.

5. Investment is different to speculation

It is over 180 years since Charles Mackay’s classic book “Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds” was published. What is remarkable reading it today is not how much has changed about human psychology in the interim period, but rather how little.

Mackay looked at economic bubbles such as tulip mania in 17th century Holland. People bought tulips not because they were valuable but simply because they thought they could sell them on at a higher price.

The story is the same today except the tulips have been replaced by other things. Speculators hope to make money thanks to someone paying them more than they paid for something. It is a game of pass the parcel — and the music can stop at any moment.

By contrast, investors put money into businesses they think have underlying profit potential that is not fully recognised in the share price. As an investor, I try to ignore speculative fads and instead focus on finding shares in great companies.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in S4 Capital Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Investing Articles

I just bought this FTSE 100 stock for 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has bought a new FTSE 100 stock for his portfolio. This company just raised its full-year guidance and…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

Can Marks and Spencer shares yield a high return in 2023?

| John Choong

Marks and Spencer stock isn't trading too far off its all-time low. So, could its shares generate meaningful returns as…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Here’s my biggest investing mistake from the stock market this year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a huge missed opportunity in not buying a growth share from the stock market at the…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 reasons 2023 could be a great time to start investing

| Christopher Ruane

Could 2023 be the right time to start investing? Our writer outlines a couple of reasons why he thinks the…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

8 FTSE 100 shares I’m eyeing for 2023

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at some FTSE 100 shares he will follow into next year with an eye to buying them…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

How a high-yield income portfolio could boost my annual returns by 20%

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith shows how by allocating even a small portion of his money to high-yield stocks he could potentially increase…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

I’d start loading up on cheap shares while I can

| Christopher Ruane

Here's how our writer considers valuation when looking for cheap shares he can add to his portfolio -- and why…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

By investing £100 a week in UK shares like this, I’d aim for £100,000

| Christopher Ruane

By putting some money aside regularly to build a portfolio of UK shares, Christopher Ruane reckons he can build his…

Read more »