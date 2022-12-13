Home » Investing Articles » 1 dirt-cheap dividend stock I’ve been buying for passive income

1 dirt-cheap dividend stock I’ve been buying for passive income

It’s been a baptism of fire for this dividend stock since it entered the FTSE 250 earlier this year. Yet I think it now looks ridiculously cheap.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Diverse group of students using mobile phone

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warehouse REIT (LSE: WHR) only announced its inclusion in the FTSE 250 back in September. And the shares are already down 27% since then! However, I think this dividend stock now has a very attractive priced, which is why I’ve recently been scooping up some shares.

A perfect storm

As a reminder, Warehouse REIT invests in and manages warehouse assets in urban locations across the UK. It predominantly leases these sites to small and medium-sized logistics and e-commerce companies. It distributes most of the money it receives to shareholders. The stock now has a dividend yield of 5.8%.

The company has faced howling headwinds across most of 2022. Firstly, Amazon warned earlier this year that it had over-expanded its warehousing needs and was looking to dispose of some space. Most warehouse and logistics REITs fell in response to this news.

Then there have been wider recessionary fears and specific concerns over falling real estate prices. And interest rates continue to rise, creating further long-term uncertainty. Plus, there’s the possibility of plunging e-commerce demand during a recession, which adds risk to its occupiers’ operations.

Given this perfect storm, it’s easy to see why the stock has fallen 36% year to date.

Long-term future looks bright

Despite all these ongoing concerns, I think the long-term investment story remains compelling. The UK urban warehouse market is supported by highly favourable long-term trends centred around e-commerce growth.

Warehouse REIT has a diverse occupier base, ranging from local businesses to household names such as John Lewis. And just this week, the warehouse operator announced it had boxed off another four long-term lettings, totalling 121,400 square feet.

These occupiers include PWR Europe, a developer and manufacturer of cooling services, which will use the location as its new European headquarters on a 20-year lease. Meanwhile, Superbike Factory has signed a 10-year lease at a site in Milton Keynes.

Paul Makin, investment adviser to Warehouse REIT, commented: “The UK warehouse occupier market remains in robust health, reflecting the breadth of tenant demand in a market beset by structural undersupply. Where rents remain affordable, particularly in the regions where the company’s portfolio is concentrated, there is no sign of this supply-demand imbalance easing.”

Deep value

The value of Warehouse REIT’s portfolio is over £1bn, as of 30 September 2022. But its share price has now become detached from its net asset value, meaning it’s trading at a discount to the total value of its assets. This may offer some margin of safety for new investors.

The group has successfully raised shareholder dividends every year since hitting the public market back in 2017. Of course, in and of itself, this is no indicator of rising future income, as any dividend could be cut at any time. And five years isn’t a a particularly long time in public markets.

But it is an encouraging sign that management is executing on its long-term strategy of increasing the income of long-term shareholders.

I think there is a significant mismatch — and therefore opportunity — between the risk the market is assigning to the stock and the actual prospects for the warehouse operator. And I’m actively building a position in this income stock to take advantage of that potential opportunity.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in Warehouse REIT Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com and Warehouse REIT Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Is AMD stock a cheap buy? Here’s what the charts say

| John Choong

AMD is one of the market’s most exciting stocks. With that in mind, are its shares considered cheap despite a…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Rivian stock 1 year ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

Rivian stock has crashed over the past 12 months. Does the downtrodden share price make now a good time for…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

3 6%+ yielding FTSE 250 shares I bought this year

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he has bought this trio of dividend-paying FTSE 250 shares in 2022 and continues to hold…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d jump on the 7% Legal & General dividend

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why the Legal & General dividend is attractive enough for him to want to add the shares…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy BP shares today

| Alan Oscroft

BP shares have benefited from rising oil prices in 2022, and the year has brought billions in cash. Is the…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Could growth shares be the bargain of 2023?

| Christopher Ruane

Could the knocked down prices of some growth shares prove a bargain for our writer's portfolio in the coming year?…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE directors who have been buying up their company shares this month

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs over three recent FTSE director dealings, including a director and two CEOs purchasing stock in their companies.

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks I’ve just bought for 2023 and beyond

| Ben McPoland

I've added two new FTSE 100 stocks to my portfolio very recently. And I think it's fair to say they…

Read more »