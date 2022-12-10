Home » Investing Articles » How I’d use £50 a week to build a passive income stream

How I’d use £50 a week to build a passive income stream

It’s possible to kick-start a long-term passive income stream from scratch with just £7 a day… and these three important steps.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Building a passive income stream can be challenging and often requires considerable starting capital. After all, starting a business, or investing in rental real estate, isn’t exactly cheap. But dividend shares have a far lower barrier to entry. And even sparing just £50 a week is enough to get the ball rolling.

So how can investors turn regular savings into an income stream in the long run?

1. Start saving regularly

Depending on the household, sparing £50 a week, or £200 a month, from a monthly salary, can be difficult. Yet simple sacrifices like cancelling a rarely-used subscription or skipping a morning cup of coffee can free up a surprisingly large chunk of monthly capital. And daily savings of just £7.14 is all that’s needed to hit the £50 weekly target.

After three months, around £600 will have accumulated. And that’s more than enough to get started in building a passive income investment portfolio.

Why not start investing as soon as the first £50 is saved? While that’s possible, it may do more harm than good. Buying stocks and shares isn’t free. And on each transaction, a commission is charged that’s usually around £10.

Suppose an investor were to invest with just £50. In that case, the investment would need to generate roughly a 20% return before it can break even after commissions. By comparison, a £600 investment would only need an approximate 1.7% return to break even.

2. Find high-quality companies

When buying shares, an investor is actually purchasing a small piece of a business. That entitles them to an equivalent slice of the profits, making up the building blocks of their passive income stream. But a house built out of poor-quality materials is likely to collapse. And the same thing is true for a stock portfolio.

Not every business is a top-notch enterprise. Many seemingly thriving companies could have glaring holes in their financial statements or business models. And investing in these compromised shares will likely destroy wealth rather than create it.

That’s why investors need to spend time researching a firm’s financial health, risk factors, and long-term potential before adding any shares to their portfolio.

3. Invest consistently

After generating a list of superb businesses, the time has come to start buying shares and watching the dividends roll in. But it’s important to remember that the stock market is far from risk-free. Even terrific-looking stocks can still move in the direction in the short-term, or become compromised in the future from an internal or external factor. And if earnings start to suffer, so will dividends.

This is where diversification comes into the mix. Instead of placing all bets on a single horse, spreading investments across multiple high-quality stocks increases the odds of success as well as reducing risk.

Over the long term, investing consistently in a diversified pool of healthy and thriving companies can unlock quite an impressive passive income stream. Even if a portfolio can only match the FTSE 100‘s 8% average return, that’s enough to potentially transform £50 a week into £300,000 within 30 years, starting from scratch.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 dividend shares I’ve bought for lifelong passive income

| Harshil Patel

Our writer shares two recent dividend shares he bought for his ISA. Both are listed on the FTSE 100 and…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

How I’d aim for £700 a month in dividend income using the Warren Buffett method

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sets out three Warren Buffett investing principles he follows as he tries to boost his passive income streams…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

My top 5 stocks to buy in 2023 and beyond

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is expecting a recession in 2023. And he’s getting ready by making a list of stocks to buy…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

The 3 top-performing FTSE 100 stocks so far in 2022

| James J. McCombie

Here's why I ended up holding the three top performing FTSE 100 stocks (Pearson, BAE Systems and Glencore) of this…

Read more »

Group of friends celebrating together the end of 2022 and the new beginning in 2023.
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares a buy for 2023?

| Charlie Keough

Despite their poor performance this year, this Fool believes 2023 could be the time to snap up Lloyds shares. Here…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s how much a £1,000 investment in Apple shares 5 years ago would be worth today

| Stephen Wright

Over the last five years, Apple shares have been terrific. But things have been different in 2022. Stephen Wright thinks…

Read more »

A retired couple review their investing portfolio
Investing Articles

6.7% yield! A cheap FTSE 250 dividend stock to buy in 2023

| Royston Wild

I've been scouring the FTSE 250 for the best income shares. Here's one I'd buy for my portfolio in 2023…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Is the Scancell share price set to rocket in 2023?

| Christopher Ruane

The Scancell share price has more than doubled in under two months. Our writer considers whether it can keep soaring…

Read more »