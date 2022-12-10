Home » Investing Articles » 6.7% yield! A cheap FTSE 250 dividend stock to buy in 2023

6.7% yield! A cheap FTSE 250 dividend stock to buy in 2023

I’ve been scouring the FTSE 250 for the best income shares. Here’s one I’d buy for my portfolio in 2023 and aim to hold for years.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
A retired couple review their investing portfolio

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 250 is packed with brilliant bargains following recent stock market volatility. Broadcaster ITV (LSE:ITV) is one dirt-cheap dividend stock I’m considering investing in.

For next year the business trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.9 times. But what really grabs my attention is its vast 6.7% dividend yield.

I do not have a bottomless well with which to invest. So I am thinking of prioritising buying dividend stocks to make a positive return next year. Achieving solid capital appreciation might be more difficult as a cooling global economy hits company profits.

But how robust are ITV’s dividend forecasts? And should I buy the former FTSE 100 stock for passive income in 2023?

Great protection

ITV shares have not been the best choice for income investors in recent years. The business slashed the full-year dividend for 2019 and paid none at all the year after, due to Covid-19.

But last year it got the ball rolling again with a 3.3p per share annual dividend. And it vowed to pay “an ordinary dividend of 5p per annum” in 2022 with a view to growing the reward over time.

City analysts believe ITV will make good on this pledge. And they think it will pay a 5p dividend in 2023 too.

Pleasingly, these projected dividends are also well covered by anticipated earnings. Dividend cover ranges between 1.9 times and 2.1 times for the next two years.

This is in line with a reading of 2 times and above that investors crave. This provides a decent margin of safety in case profits come in lower than expected.

Ad woes

ITV’s strong dividend cover is essential for investors today. Profits at the company are in danger of slumping as advertising income splutters.

Total ad revenues at the Love Island creator fell 2% in the nine months to September. And in Q3 they dropped an eye-popping 14%.

Tough macroeconomic conditions in 2023 mean that ad-related turnover could remain weak too.

A top stock

I believe ITV should still have the means to pay those predicted dividends though. It has that ample dividend cover. And it also boasts considerable balance sheet strength (it had liquidity of £932m as of September, including £332m in cash).

In fact I think ITV will be a lucrative dividend stock to own for years.

Firstly, the business has made terrific progress in the highly-lucrative streaming market. It recorded a whopping 813m streaming hours in the nine months to September. And the launch of its new ITVX platform this week could supercharge viewer interest still further.

And secondly, steps to build its ITV Studios division into an industry powerhouse has paid off handsomely. Revenues here soared 16% between January and September. And the business continues to invest heavily in acquisitions to drive growth.

ITV’s share price has slumped by a third this year. I think this represents a top dip-buying opportunity for long-term investors. And especially for those seeking big dividends.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

How I’d aim for £700 a month in dividend income using the Warren Buffett method

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sets out three Warren Buffett investing principles he follows as he tries to boost his passive income streams…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

My top 5 stocks to buy in 2023 and beyond

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is expecting a recession in 2023. And he’s getting ready by making a list of stocks to buy…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

The 3 top-performing FTSE 100 stocks so far in 2022

| James J. McCombie

Here's why I ended up holding the three top performing FTSE 100 stocks (Pearson, BAE Systems and Glencore) of this…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

How I’d use £50 a week to build a passive income stream

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

It's possible to kick-start a long-term passive income stream from scratch with just £7 a day... and these three important…

Read more »

Group of friends celebrating together the end of 2022 and the new beginning in 2023.
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares a buy for 2023?

| Charlie Keough

Despite their poor performance this year, this Fool believes 2023 could be the time to snap up Lloyds shares. Here…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s how much a £1,000 investment in Apple shares 5 years ago would be worth today

| Stephen Wright

Over the last five years, Apple shares have been terrific. But things have been different in 2022. Stephen Wright thinks…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Is the Scancell share price set to rocket in 2023?

| Christopher Ruane

The Scancell share price has more than doubled in under two months. Our writer considers whether it can keep soaring…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Rio Tinto shares in 2008, I’d have this much now

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland explores how a £5,000 investment in Rio Tinto shares during the global financial crisis would be faring today.

Read more »