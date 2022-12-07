Home » Investing Articles » British American Tobacco shares can yield more than dividends if I buy this month

British American Tobacco shares can yield more than dividends if I buy this month

Here’s why ultra-high yielding British American Tobacco shares can be the gift that keeps on giving over this and the next few years.

Henry Adefope, MCSI
Latest posts by Henry Adefope, MCSI (see all)
Published
| More on:
Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve long been an admirer of British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) shares. Some have referred to them as a ‘sin stock’, but I see nothing sinful about transitioning to a more sustainable business model while maintaining profitability.

Its trading update is due tomorrow. There are already murmurings that the company is likely to raise its full-year 2022 profit guidance beyond what city analysts are expecting. I’ll explain why December may signal the time for me to add the shares to my portfolio.

A defensive success

The tricky economic conditions of 2022 have put a lid on my discretionary spending. However in my home, demand for food, household products, and tobacco (for me) hasn’t let up.

The leading tobacco stocks are notable for the consistent performance of their underlying businesses. This is regardless of changing economic conditions. Being a smoker I can attest to this. I think that’s why the British American Tobacco share price has risen markedly this year, despite the volatile market.

I’ve seen how the FTSE 100-listed company has been able to use its pricing power to offset the impact of declining tobacco volumes. Additionally, I’m confident the aggressive expansion of its non-cigarette business will continue to prop up its dominant market position. People are smoking less and its e-cigarette business is now firmly in the black. Furthermore, I believe its healthy level of share repurchases this year suggest long-term confidence from the board. These factors can contribute to a growing share price as well as consistent income for an investor like me.

A dirt-cheap value stock

British American Tobacco’s growth consensus of 10.4% is the highest in 20 years. Its price to earnings valuation is at the lowest in 20 years. Simply put, this looks like incredible value to me.

The current price of £34 at which the shares are changing hands looks a snip once I take into account the consensus price target is £45.

I think it’s highly likely the company could raise its FY22 guidance and be even more profitable than analysts expect. Its exit from the Russian market has been slower than planned and I expect this to have unwittingly boosted the company’s underlying profits.

Furthermore, I view the company as one of the best dividend payers in the FTSE 100. British American Tobacco shares consistently offer a high yield. Needless to say it’s offering one of the highest yields (6%) currently.

However, there’s a sizeable elephant in the room tempering my optimism. The company is highly leveraged. In a low-interest-rate environment this is fine. But if rates continue edging up, cash flow issues could dash my vision of growing profitability for the business.

A cautious bull

I’m expecting a bullish update from British American Tobacco this Thursday. I foresee high dividends as well as buybacks now and into the future. Meanwhile, its diversification into non-combustible products (and its growing success there) shows the company is well positioned for the long term. Even with high inflation, the shares have greatly outperformed the wider market.

My only concern is continued hawkish monetary policy from the central bank. I’m wary that aggressive rate rises could make its debt pile an insurmountable one for the firm. It’s something I still need to weigh up regarding whether I buy this month or not.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Henry Adefope has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Should I buy Glencore shares for 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Glencore shares have delivered strong returns for investors this year. Should Edward Sheldon buy them for 2023 and beyond?

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

3 ways I’ll jump on a market crash in 2023 to make passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through ways he can use lower share prices to boost his dividend yield, helping to increase his…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

How to find the best UK shares to buy in December to aim for a million

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The 2022 stock market correction has created plenty of amazing buying opportunities for UK shares. Some may even unlock enormous…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

1 penny stock under 13p I’d snap up right now

| Ben McPoland

Just about every penny stock has fallen out of favour this year. But I'm willing to play the long game…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Forget gold! I’d follow Warren Buffett and buy cheap shares to try and get rich

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I think that following Warren Buffett's lead and buying cheap shares could prove to be a far more profitable move…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

3 high-yield income stocks I’m considering for passive income in 2023!

| Royston Wild

Dividend investing might be the best way for investors to make positive returns. And these three income stocks in particular…

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

Forget NS&I Green Savings Bonds! I’d buy UK dividend shares instead

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I believe UK dividend shares may continue to offer significantly higher income than savings bonds even with higher interest rates.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks I’ll avoid at all costs in 2023!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks look exceptionally cheap on paper. Here, our writer explains why they could cost investors a fortune…

Read more »