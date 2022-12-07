Home » Investing Articles » 3 ways I’ll jump on a market crash in 2023 to make passive income

3 ways I’ll jump on a market crash in 2023 to make passive income

Jon Smith talks through ways he can use lower share prices to boost his dividend yield, helping to increase his passive income.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Middle-aged black male working at home desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Last week, I wrote about how I could take advantage of a stock market crash next year from the angle of buying undervalued stocks. Most of this focus came from potential share price appreciation. Yet another twist to this is the gains I could make from dividend stocks. In fact, the passive income potential from a drop in the market is huge. Here’s what I mean!

Falling stock = higher yield

The first technique I’d use is to filter for stocks that have seen a substantial jump in the dividend yield as the market crashes. For example, let’s say a company has a share price of 100p and a dividend per share of 5p. The yield is 5%. What happens if the crash means the share price falls quickly to 70p but the dividend stays the same? The yield will have jumped to 7.14%.

If I believe that the company isn’t overly impacted by the cause of the market crash then I’m going to load up. From buying the stock at 70p, I can lock in this 7.14% dividend yield. Clearly, if the dividend per share changes in the future, this yield will change. But the key element is that I’ve used the sell-off to lock in the low price.

Finding sustainable passive income

Another way I can build sustainable passive income following a crash is by weeding out the unreliable options. A sudden change in the economic climate really does show which businesses are here to stay, along with the ones that are struggling.

For example, higher interest rates next year are going to make it hard for firms that have a lot of debt. If this is the catalyst for a move lower in the stock market, I’d imagine dividends from these types of companies will be cut.

A crash would allow me to see the companies that have solid cash flow and strong profit margins under a period of financial stress. By continuing to pay out dividends over this period, it represents a good opportunity for me to buy. I can then create a stream of reliable passive income for years to come.

Trimming profits in the future

The third method I’ll use is to combine dividends with capital growth. My aim here is to buy income stocks below their fair value during a market fall. In the years that follow, I’ll be able to enjoy the dividend income. Yet I should also be able to supplement this by trimming some of my profit from the share price gains along the way.

For example, if I put £1,000 in a stock at cheap levels and it rallies 50% in the next five years, it would be worth £1,500. I could then take out £500 as passive income and leave the rest in the company.

Risk and reward

With all of my three ideas, there’s inherent risk. It’ll be impossible to pick the bottom of the market fall. So I could be left with an unrealised loss if the stock continues to plummet in the short term.

Further, dividend income is never guaranteed. Despite my best efforts, a business might still decide to cut the payment.

But I’ll be aiming to keep some cash to one side next year, to take advantage should we see a sharp tumble.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

British American Tobacco shares can yield more than dividends if I buy this month

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

Here's why ultra-high yielding British American Tobacco shares can be the gift that keeps on giving over this and the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy Glencore shares for 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Glencore shares have delivered strong returns for investors this year. Should Edward Sheldon buy them for 2023 and beyond?

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

How to find the best UK shares to buy in December to aim for a million

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The 2022 stock market correction has created plenty of amazing buying opportunities for UK shares. Some may even unlock enormous…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

1 penny stock under 13p I’d snap up right now

| Ben McPoland

Just about every penny stock has fallen out of favour this year. But I'm willing to play the long game…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Forget gold! I’d follow Warren Buffett and buy cheap shares to try and get rich

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I think that following Warren Buffett's lead and buying cheap shares could prove to be a far more profitable move…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

3 high-yield income stocks I’m considering for passive income in 2023!

| Royston Wild

Dividend investing might be the best way for investors to make positive returns. And these three income stocks in particular…

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

Forget NS&I Green Savings Bonds! I’d buy UK dividend shares instead

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I believe UK dividend shares may continue to offer significantly higher income than savings bonds even with higher interest rates.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks I’ll avoid at all costs in 2023!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks look exceptionally cheap on paper. Here, our writer explains why they could cost investors a fortune…

Read more »