Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 shares I’ll buy in 2023

2 FTSE 100 shares I’ll buy in 2023

Stephen Wright is looking for FTSE 100 shares to buy in the New Year. But with the index up in 2022, can he find anything worth investing in?

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Key Points

  • The FTSE 100 has outperformed the FTSE 250 and the S&P 500 in 2022.
  • Endeavour Mining has some of the lowest production costs of any gold mining stock.
  • InterContinental Hotels Group operates on a franchise model that should help it to withstand a short-term decline in travel demand.

FTSE 100 shares have performed well over the last 12 months. The index is 2.6% up, compared to an 18% decline for the FTSE 250 and a 15% drop in the S&P 500.

I think that 2023 could be another strong year for FTSE 100 stocks. And there are two in particular that I have my eye on as I look for buying opportunities at the start of January.

Endeavour Mining

Top of my list is Endeavour Mining (LSE:EDV). The company owns and operates gold mines across West Africa.

In the middle of a choppy stock market environment, Endeavour’s share price has fared well. The stock is up by around 3% since the start of the year.

When I look ahead to 2023, I’m expecting more of what we had this year — that is, rising interest rates, high inflation, and headwinds for corporate profitability.

In that context, Endeavour’s shares look attractive to me. Furthermore, I think the company will do well over the long term.

Its mines have some of the lowest costs for producing gold anywhere in the world. This should help it remain profitable even if the price of gold drops.

The biggest risk with the company is the possibility of political instability in the countries where its mines are located. If serious unrest materialises, it could be a big problem for shareholders.

In my view, though, there’s never a bad time to own a low-cost gold producer. And if 2023 goes the way that I’m expecting it to, buying the stock at the start of next year will pay off in the long run.

InterContinental Hotels

The other stock I’m looking to add to my portfolio is InterContinental Hotels Group (LSE:IHG). I think there are some near-term headwinds for this company, but I like its long-term prospects. 

Unlike Endeavour, the stock is down by about 4% since the beginning of January. But I see this small dip as a buying opportunity for me.

With a recession on the horizon, it might seem like a strange time to be buying shares in a hotel company. Pressure on budgets could mean lower demand for holidays, causing sales to slow.

But InterContinental’s business model means I don’t think this will be a lasting problem. Around 71% of the company’s hotels are franchised, leaving operating costs to individual owners.

That means the firm doesn’t have significant costs to cover while revenues are under pressure. Slowing sales might be a bad thing, but I expect the impact to be short-lived.

Investing in 2023

Endeavour Mining and InterContinental Hotels are two very different ideas. One should hold up well, the other looks like a buying opportunity due to temporary headwinds. 

Currently, I don’t own either stock in my portfolio. But I’m expecting to buy both in 2023 to continue to diversify my FTSE 100 investments.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended InterContinental Hotels Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused shares to buy in December 2022 [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Is the greatly reduced NIO share price a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The NIO share price has fallen almost two thirds, but Christopher Ruane isn't ready to invest. Here he explains why…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Is Rolls-Royce’s share price the FTSE 100’s greatest bargain?

| Royston Wild

The Rolls-Royce share price looks ultra cheap based on current broker forecasts. Is now the time to buy the engineer…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

How I’d try to make a million from investing £5 a day in UK stocks

| Harvey Jones

Investing regular sums in UK stocks can help build up a nest egg over time, provided we stick with it.…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
US Stock

Is Meta stock a cheap buy? Here’s what the charts say

| James J. McCombie

The Meta stock price has slumped and is now available for 2016 prices. A few charts could reveal if this…

Read more »

Mature friends at a dinner party
Investing Articles

I’d buy 850 shares of this Footsie stock for £100 in monthly passive income

| Charlie Carman

Our writer is looking for FTSE 100 shares to boost his passive income. He thinks this dividend heavyweight could be…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

Why is the Scancell share price climbing?

| Alan Oscroft

The Scancell share price has started attracting attention. I take a look at what's happening at the biotech research company.

Read more »

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

With no savings at 40, I’d aim to max out my Stocks and Shares ISA in 2023

| Harvey Jones

The Stocks and Shares ISA is a terrific way to invest in UK shares without having to pay any tax…

Read more »