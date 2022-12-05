Home » Investing Articles » Stock market millionaire: I’d put £500 a month into the FTSE 100 to aim for 7 figures

Stock market millionaire: I’d put £500 a month into the FTSE 100 to aim for 7 figures

The FTSE 100 has a great balance of growth and reliable dividend stocks. I think this makes it the perfect vehicle to aim for a million.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
Mature friends at a dinner party

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It is estimated that there are well over a 1,000 ISA millionaires in the UK today. These are people who have dedicated themselves to investing over long periods of time. I think the FTSE 100 is the perfect instrument to achieve a seven-figure sum.

Compounding

Returns from the FTSE 100 are dependent on capital returns from the rise of share prices and the income returns from dividends. But reinvesting dividends is the key to growing long-term wealth, as the returns quickly compound.

For example, a £10,000 investment in the FTSE 100 at the start of 1986 would have grown to over £195,000, if dividends had been reinvested. Had they not been, that figure would be less than half the total amount.

It is extremely difficult to time the bottom of the market, as nobody really knows with certainty when markets reach peaks and troughs. So it’s also crucial to stay invested through thick and thin to let compounding work its magic.

As Charlie Munger once said, “The first rule of compounding: never interrupt it unnecessarily.”

Reaching a million

The average savings of someone in the UK is £9,633, so let’s assume I start investing with that amount. Then I add in £500 every month into a FTSE 100 index tracker.

The long-term total annual return of the FTSE 100 is around 8% (that’s including capital gains and dividends payments), which means it would take 32 years to reach a million pounds.

YEAR ANNUAL AMOUNT (£500 x 12 months)TOTAL AMOUNT
0£9,633 (starting amount)£9,633
1£6,000£19,657
5£6,000£51,090
10£6,000£112, 854
20£6,000£341,970
25£6,000£546,221
32£6,000£1,011,535

Of course, past performance doesn’t reliably indicate future gains. But over long periods, the stock market generates far superior returns than just sitting in cash.

Going for outperformance

But what about if I also tried to pick FTSE 100 stocks that I think could beat the market? That is, I select certain stocks that I think have the potential to return more than the 8% average of the index.

Let’s assume I did this and generated an extra 2% outperformance (making an annual 10% return). What affect could that have on my time frame?

A dramatic one, actually. It would shave over four years off the time needed to reach seven figures.

Of course, stock market returns can differ dramatically. For example, a £1,000 investment in Rolls-Royce stock five years ago would be worth just £370 today. However, an investment in Ashtead stock five years ago would today be worth £2,640 (excluding dividends).

What explains this difference? Well, engine maker Rolls-Royce’s revenue has declined 20% over five years, whereas tool rental firm Ashtead’s sales have nearly doubled. Rolls-Royce’s balance sheet was hit badly during the pandemic when civil aviation ground to a halt. However, Ashtead managed to escape relatively unscathed.

As far as growth stocks go, Ashtead still looks good to me. I actually intend to buy shares in the company before next year. Other quality growth stocks I’d consider include Diageo, Auto Trader, RELX and Experian.

And for dividend stocks, I like GSK, Legal & General, and St James’s Place. Nothing is certain, but I think a combination of these stocks could beat the market and turbocharge returns.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Diageo Plc, Experian Plc, and Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Auto Trader Group Plc, Diageo Plc, Experian Plc, Gsk Plc, and Relx Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

1 income stock to buy for passive income in 2023 and beyond

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is preparing for a recession. He’s found an income stock with a competitive advantage that allows it to…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Meta stock a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Meta stock has taken a big hit over the last year. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at what has sent the…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Down 5%, will the Lloyds share price rebound strongly in 2023?

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price continues to offer attractive all-round value on paper. Could this provide the foundation for hefty gains…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

2 stocks ready to bounce back

| Kevin Godbold

The stock market is full of recovering stocks and I think these two look set to move higher driven by…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Is Alphabet stock a cheap buy? Here’s what the charts say

| John Choong

Alphabet stock is one of the market's most traded securities. With that in mind, are its shares considered cheap and…

Read more »

Sunrise over Earth
Investing Articles

1 monopoly stock I will ‘never’ sell

| Ben McPoland

Some companies have no competition because they're just too good at what they do. Here's one exceptional stock that I…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks Hargreaves Lansdown investors are buying!

| Royston Wild

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are loading up on these FTSE index dividend stocks today. Should I join in to boost my…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Down 70% but rising, are ASOS shares a no-brainer buy?

| Alan Oscroft

ASOS shares have suffered a big fall in 2022. But with a recent uptick, and new management, I'm wondering if…

Read more »