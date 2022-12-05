Home » Investing Articles » BT shares: 2 reasons to buy, and 2 to sell

BT shares: 2 reasons to buy, and 2 to sell

BT has been firmly in the spotlight lately. With numerous brokers updating their positions, here’s whether I’ll be buying BT shares.

John Choong
Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Britain’s biggest telecoms company has been in the spotlight recently. As a result, plenty of brokers have updated their stance on the stock. With that in mind, here are some clear reasons why I’d buy BT (LSE: BT.A) shares, and others that would encourage me to look elsewhere.

Striking a pay deal

There’s one optimistic reason to buy BT shares, and that’s the conglomerate’s latest move. The board has finally managed to strike a deal with its workers. The painful industrial action that has costs the company millions will come to an end, for now. In return, the FTSE 100 firm will offer a £1,500 pay rise to all staff on less than £50,000 a year. This is expected to take effect in January.

Although this will undoubtedly hurt its bottom line, there’s a case to be made that it’ll do more good than harm over the long term. This is because fewer strikes will allow the company to continue expanding its fibre optic broadband rollout, and fend off the increasingly hostile competition.

Lining up cost cuts

Management will be aiming to mitigate the increase in labour costs by cutting expenses elsewhere. It has proposed merging its Global and Enterprise divisions. This could see its savings target increase by an additional £10m-£20m from the revised £3bn quoted, and is another attractive reason to invest in BT stock.

Virgin competition

Having said that, there are also reasons that would encourage me to look elsewhere. The first would be BT’s competition. Its biggest rivals in the industry, Sky and Vodafone, are both in the middle of an ultrafast broadband war. The telecoms giant faces an uphill battle if it can’t keep up with their rush to build an ever larger fibre optic infrastructure.

And despite agreeing a pay deal, several analysts remain pessimistic. The next pay review comes in nine months’ time, and could see yet another round of strikes. If this follows through, BT’s Openreach division could see further a slowdown in its fibre optic installations, which could allow rivals to catch up.

My call

Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7, and 6.4% dividend yield may make BT shares seem lucrative. However, I’m not so convinced. That’s because the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio is above average at 0.8, with earnings expected to decline in the near term.

Additionally, the anticipated price increase of 3.9% plus inflation isn’t going to sit well with its customers. This is especially the case when a recession is on the cards while other competitors offer better deals.

As such, I’m not entirely convinced of the firm’s earnings potential in the near-to-medium term. Barclays and JP Morgan may have an ‘overweight’ rating on the stock with an average price target of £2.05. But I’m sceptical of such high upside potential given the state of BT’s debt. In conclusion, I won’t be investing in the shares. Instead, I’ll be looking to invest in other companies with better balance sheets.

BT Shares - £BT.A Financial History
Data source: BT

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. John Choong has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares delivering fat dividend yields in 2023

| Cliff D'Arcy

These three FTSE 100 shares offer dividend yields of between 6.7% and 9.5% a year. But which stock would I…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

2 UK shares I’m avoiding no matter what

| Ben McPoland

There are so many quality UK shares out there for me to buy that I have to keep a list.…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Best US stocks for December

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top US shares they’d buy in December, which included two nods for…

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

2 of the fastest-growing stocks to buy now

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains why an upmarket watch retailer and a little-known FTSE 100 firm are on his list of growth…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

Is it too late to buy cheap FTSE 100 shares in 2022?

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 has jumped 5% in the last month yet it still isn't hard to find bargain stocks offering…

Read more »

Woman pulling baffled face
Investing Articles

2 dividend shares I’d avoid like the plague!

| Royston Wild

This writer thinks that these cheap UK dividend shares could deliver disappointing passive income next year. Here's why investors need…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Here’s how I can use Lloyds shares for passive income in 2023

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through the 4.62% dividend yield on Lloyds shares and explains his positive outlook for the stock.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Buying this UK share was my biggest mistake in 2022!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Despite big price drops and high volatility elsewhere, UK shares have had a decent 2022. However, I made a terrible…

Read more »