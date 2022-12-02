Home » Investing Articles » With a spare £1,500, I’d buy these top growth stocks in December

With a spare £1,500, I’d buy these top growth stocks in December

Jon Smith runs through two US-listed growth stocks that he feels have been battered too much over the course of 2022.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The end of the year is almost here, but I don’t want to write December off as a month for chilling out completely. In fact, given the move we’ve seen in growth stocks for the majority of the year, I think that now is a great time to pick up some shares. If I had some spare cash at the moment, there are several stocks I’d consider buying.

Why I think now is a great time

Most growth stocks have fallen significantly in 2022. The main reason for this has been investor reluctance to buy these riskier stocks. With interest rates and inflation both rising, people have cut back on discretionary spending. This has forced many growth stocks to cut both revenue and profit forecasts. Given that these types of stocks have valuations based mostly on future potential, it’s logical that the share prices have fallen.

However, I think that the steep fall in growth stocks in general appears to be coming to an end. For example, recession expectations are well built-in to most people’s view for 2023. Unless we get some new catalysts that really cause us to go into a much deeper recession than forecasted, I struggle to see markets tumbling lower.

On that basis, 2023 could see investors pile back into growth shares as they feel more comfortable with the outlook for the global economy.

Growth stocks I’d buy

I’d split £1,500 between two ideas equally. The first one is Amazon. I knew the stock had underperformed this year, but it was only recently when a friend pointed out that the tech giant has halved in value over the past year. As of today, this has improved slightly to being down 47%.

The business is very sensitive to the broader economy. The miss in Q3 earnings was put down to factors including inflationary pressures and a strong US dollar. These components aren’t anything to do with the business offering, including web services and video platform. So, I expect that when the macroeconomic factors ease off next year, the Amazon share price should also lift higher.

A second stock I like is NIO. I wrote about the company a month ago, citing how an eventual reopening of the Chinese economy could support a large move higher in the share price. Even though recent protests in China haven’t yielded anything, I think it’s only a matter of time before restrictions are lifted and the zero-Covid policy is changed.

Granted, the company is still losing money (over $500m net loss in Q3). But the delivery numbers are rising quarter on quarter, despite the supply chain issues this year. I think this bodes well for the stock to rally next year after the 72% drop over the past year.

I don’t have £1,500 to invest right now, but if I did, I’d put that money in the two above ideas.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Here are all the UK shares I’ve been buying in 2022

| Stephen Wright

A volatile stock market has been generating buying opportunities for investors this year. Stephen Wright has been seizing the opportunity…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest my £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA for a 7% dividend yield

| Christopher Ruane

Can our writer generate £1,400 in annual passive income streams by investing £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA? He…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

3 dividend shares with 10% yields to buy right now?

| Alan Oscroft

I see lots of dividend shares with price falls pushing their yields into double digits. And I'm not just talking…

Read more »

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

How I’d take advantage of a stock market crash in 2023

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a stock market crash could happen next year, but also, if it does, how he can…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares I’d never buy!

| Alan Oscroft

There are so many top quality FTSE 100 shares out there that I always have trouble deciding which to buy.…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock turned £5,000 into £65,000! Is it too late to buy?

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 100 stock constantly makes it onto the list of best UK performers over various time frames. Should I…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

How I would maximise a stocks and shares ISA in 2023

| Matt Cook

Matt Cook is looking at how he would take full advantage of a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2023. Here’s…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Should I buy Shopify stock today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Shopify stock has fallen back to pre-pandemic levels. Is this a great buying opportunity? Edward Sheldon takes a look.

Read more »