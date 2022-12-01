Home » Investing Articles » Warren Buffett just made a big move

Warren Buffett just made a big move

Warren Buffett just invested over $4bn in a beaten-up technology stock. Edward Sheldon thinks this move is significant.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett is the world’s greatest stock market investor. So, I like to keep an eye on his trades.

Last quarter, he made a very interesting move. Let me explain.

Buffett just bought a chip stock

In the past, Buffett wasn’t a big fan of the technology sector. In his words, this sector wasn’t in his ‘circle of competence’.

But in recent years, his attitude towards tech has changed. Today, he has a huge holding in Apple (worth over $130bn). He also has positions in Amazon, Snowflake, Visa, Mastercard, HP and Verisign.

What stands out to me, however, is that in Q3, Buffett branched out into the semiconductor space.

According to 13F regulatory filings, the investment guru bought $4.1bn worth of shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM) – the world’s largest chip manufacturing business – last quarter.

Consequently, Taiwan Semi is now a top 10 holding for the investment guru.

Long-term growth potential

There are a couple of takeaways from this move, to my mind.

One is that Buffett obviously sees long-term investment potential here. This makes sense. Semiconductors play a crucial role in today’s digital world, powering everything from smartphones to electric vehicles. And looking ahead, demand for chips is likely to increase on the back of the growth of industries such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, 5G and robotics.

It’s worth noting here that experts believe the global semiconductor market could be worth around $1.4trn by 2029, more than double what it’s worth today. This industry growth should provide tailwinds for chip stocks.

Another is that he sees value in the space right now. This year, chip stocks have taken a massive hit on the back of the global economic slowdown. Buffett clearly sees an opportunity after this decline.

My semiconductor stocks

I don’t own this particular chip stock at present. However, I do own a number of other stocks in this area of technology as, like Buffett, I’m bullish on the industry. Currently, I own shares in:

  • Nvidia – a leading designer of high-power graphics processing units (GPUs). Its products are used for AI, autonomous driving, data centres, video gaming and more.
  • ASML – a leading maker of advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It actually sells equipment to Taiwan Semi.
  • Lam Research – another top maker of advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Nearly all high-powered chips today are made with its technology.

Looking ahead, I plan to keep buying more of these stocks. I’m also looking at a few others in the sector including KLA, a maker of chip inspection equipment, and Advanced Micro Devices, which develops high-performance chips for a range of industries, and Taiwan Semiconductor itself.

It’s worth pointing out that chip stocks are higher-risk investments. The chip industry is cyclical and as a result, chip stocks tend to be quite volatile. We’ve seen this volatility this year. Most stocks have experienced significant pullbacks.

However, I’m comfortable with this volatility. I’m looking to the long term here, and I think the prospects for the sector in the long run are attractive.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has positions in Amazon.com, Apple, Asml, Lam Research, Mastercard, Nvidia, and Visa. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com, Apple, Asml, Lam Research, Mastercard, Nvidia, and Snowflake. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £5,000 in dividend shares to earn a second income

| Harshil Patel

With multiple routes to passive income, our writer highlights his favourite dividend shares today. He targets five high-yielding and reliable…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Forget saving! I’m using my Stocks and Shares ISA to create long-term wealth

| Royston Wild

A Stocks and Shares ISA can be a great way to create long-term wealth. Yet millions of people are potentially…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

Has the Santa Rally arrived early this year?

| Alan Oscroft

"Oh the weather outside is frightful, but the Footsie is so delightful. With a Santa Rally on the go, let…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 penny shares to buy in December?

| Alan Oscroft

The economic outlook for 2023 isn't exactly sparkling. But could that mean cheap penny shares to buy for December and…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Should I buy Rolls-Royce shares in December?

| John Choong

Rolls-Royce shares have been enjoying a flurry of positive news lately. So, should I buy its stock this month after…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

2 high-yield dividend stocks I’m buying again in 2023

| Ben McPoland

Here are two dividend stocks I think are reliable enough to build my retirement portfolio around. I'm adding to both…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m following this Warren Buffett technique to create generational wealth

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks at how Warren Buffett picks his value stocks and how he can copy this to build his…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d target £50k in passive income from just a dozen stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains his portfolio idea of owning just a dozen stocks focused on passive income generation to beat the…

Read more »