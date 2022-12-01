Home » Investing Articles » 3 penny shares to buy in December?

3 penny shares to buy in December?

The economic outlook for 2023 isn’t exactly sparkling. But could that mean cheap penny shares to buy for December and beyond?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In the UK, penny shares are generally considered to be those priced below £1, and in smaller companies with market-caps of less than £100m.

The market-cap rule can be flexible, but today I’m looking at three that strictly fit the categorisation. And I’m wondering if any if them might be good to buy in December, and could have a positive 2023 ahead of them.

As a general caution though, low-priced shares in very small companies can be volatile, so there’s extra risk here. I’d only consider buying them as a small part of a diversified stock portfolio.

Helium

Helium One Global (LSE: HE1) shares have been picking up in November.

After getting drilling back on track in Tanzania, the company is aiming for spudding at its Rukwa licence in the first quarter of 2023. So that’s what I reckon could drive the share price as we reach the end of 2022.

Helium has been increasing strongly in price over the past few years, as industry demand has outstripped supply growth. So a positive result might give the stock a boost. Conversely, a failure could send the shares plunging, and drive the company back below its £54m market-cap.

Helium One is also not yet profitable, so there’s added risk there. But I think it could be one to watch.

Real estate

The real estate business is in the dumps. And that makes me think Capital and Regional (LSE: CAL) might make a timely buy.

The real estate investment trust (REIT) invests in UK retail and leisure properties, including shopping centres. And with recession and inflation in double digits, it’s no surprise that the stock has performed poorly in 2022. Following on from the pandemic devastation, we’re looking at an 89% drop over five years.

But dividends were resumed this year after being suspended in 2020. The 2.5p interim for 2022 was only modest, though it’s a start. And the shares picked up in November.

There’s still huge uncertainty facing the REIT market at the moment, and we could be in for a couple more rocky years. But if 2022 has been a time of maximum pessimism, I wonder if 2023 might prove brighter?

Recruitment

Shares in recruitment specialist Staffline (LSE: STAF) have continued their decline through 2022.

The dangers to the business posed by the UK’s economic troubles seem clear enough, even if the first half looked reasonably steady. The firm saw a positive, if modest, underlying profit in the period. That did though translate to a small reported loss. And the balance sheet slipped to £13.9m net debt.

Whether Staffline is a good investment for 2023 will surely hinge on how the second half has gone. And to hear about that, we’ll need to wait for a trading update due on 25 January.

I think it might need bold nerves to take the risk of buying in December. But the share price has been regaining ground of late. And company directors have been buying.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £5,000 in dividend shares to earn a second income

| Harshil Patel

With multiple routes to passive income, our writer highlights his favourite dividend shares today. He targets five high-yielding and reliable…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Forget saving! I’m using my Stocks and Shares ISA to create long-term wealth

| Royston Wild

A Stocks and Shares ISA can be a great way to create long-term wealth. Yet millions of people are potentially…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

Has the Santa Rally arrived early this year?

| Alan Oscroft

"Oh the weather outside is frightful, but the Footsie is so delightful. With a Santa Rally on the go, let…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett just made a big move

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett just invested over $4bn in a beaten-up technology stock. Edward Sheldon thinks this move is significant.

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Should I buy Rolls-Royce shares in December?

| John Choong

Rolls-Royce shares have been enjoying a flurry of positive news lately. So, should I buy its stock this month after…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

2 high-yield dividend stocks I’m buying again in 2023

| Ben McPoland

Here are two dividend stocks I think are reliable enough to build my retirement portfolio around. I'm adding to both…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m following this Warren Buffett technique to create generational wealth

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks at how Warren Buffett picks his value stocks and how he can copy this to build his…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d target £50k in passive income from just a dozen stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains his portfolio idea of owning just a dozen stocks focused on passive income generation to beat the…

Read more »