Home » Investing Articles » 2 high-yield dividend stocks I’m buying again in 2023

2 high-yield dividend stocks I’m buying again in 2023

Here are two dividend stocks I think are reliable enough to build my retirement portfolio around. I’m adding to both early next year.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Research by Goldman Sachs shows that during periods of high inflation (‘high’ being defined as greater than 5%), dividend stocks tend to do better than the wider market. This motivated me to add a couple of quality high-yield shares to my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Both stocks I bought have dividend yields above 6%. And I plan to snap up more shares early next year.

Pensions stalwart

Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) is one of the premier financial services groups in the UK. It’s a company with a rich heritage stretching back nearly 200 years.

The stock pays a reliable dividend, currently yielding 7.6%. The dividend per share has risen at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% over the last decade.

Yet I think growth should continue for many years, particularly in the firm’s retirement solutions segment. That’s because global institutional pension fund assets in the 22 largest markets reached $56.6trn last year. And that mind-boggling figure should only grow in the coming decades as the ageing world population lives longer.

At the end of September, the stock dropped 20% in a single week after the previous government’s mini-budget. This debacle led to panic selling of UK government bonds, which fuelled uncertainty about Legal & General’s own pension fund liabilities.

I thought the sell-off was melodramatic. Among other things, Legal & General is a highly-regulated insurance company, which means its liquidity ought to be regularly stress-tested. Thankfully, I added to my position just before management reassured the market and the share price rebounded.

Of course, that’s not to say the stock is completely risk-free. We still don’t know how long or severe a global recession might be. Any drop in profits at the firm could threaten its dividend growth, and ultimately its share price.

Still, I think the shares are undervalued and offer solid compounding prospects over the next decade. I plan to buy more in the New Year.

Energy transition

Unlike Legal & General, my recent purchase of BlackRock World Mining Trust (LSE: BRWM) was a new position for me. This trust runs a diversified portfolio of global mining stocks.

The decarbonisation of the global economy is a process that’s probably going to take the rest of this century. And this transition is going to need a lot of raw materials, most of which are mined by the companies held in the trust’s portfolio. Rio Tinto, Glencore and BHP Group are all major holdings.

There’s a lot of complexity (and volatility) in commodity investing, mainly due to its cyclicality. Iron ore, for example, became the world’s most volatile commodity for a time last year. But I like the fact that the trust’s management team specialises in such things, rebalancing the portfolio accordingly. It saves me from picking individual mining stocks and monitoring various commodity markets.

The stock has a dividend yield of 6.2%, with a strong track record of increasing payouts. And it has performed strongly, rising 88% over the past five years (without factoring in dividends).

As mentioned, mining stocks can experience significant volatility and sudden cuts to the dividend. The trust may be well diversified, but doesn’t stop occasional big swings in the share price. Even so, I intend to use these dips to build out my position in 2023.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in BlackRock World Mining Trust and Legal & General Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m following this Warren Buffett technique to create generational wealth

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks at how Warren Buffett picks his value stocks and how he can copy this to build his…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d target £50k in passive income from just a dozen stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains his portfolio idea of owning just a dozen stocks focused on passive income generation to beat the…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Will the Thungela Resources share price keep rising in December?

| Roland Head

Shares in Thungela Resources have risen by 270% this year and boast a forecast dividend yield of 48%. Roland Head…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Where next for Scottish Mortgage shares in 2023 and beyond?

| Ben McPoland

Scottish Mortgage shares have lost half their value in 12 months and are among this year's worst FTSE 100 performers.…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

2 cheap income stocks I’d buy this December!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for top income stocks to stuff into my Christmas stocking. Here are two UK dividend shares I think…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

Best British small-cap stocks to buy for December

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to share their best British small-cap stocks to buy in December, including a couple of…

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

A better place to hunt for bargains in the FTSE indices

| Malcolm Wheatley

Right now, the UK's two leading indices’ performances have markedly diverged. For real bargains, look in the FTSE 250.

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

I’d buy 79 shares a week of this property stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

A lifetime of growing passive income can be achieved with small but consistent investments. I'd buy this real estate stock…

Read more »