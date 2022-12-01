Home » Investing Articles » 2 cheap income stocks I’d buy this December!

2 cheap income stocks I’d buy this December!

I’m searching for top income stocks to stuff into my Christmas stocking. Here are two UK dividend shares I think could be too cheap to miss.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I don’t have unlimited reserves of cash to invest. But here are two income stocks I’m looking to buy with money to spare this month.

Green giant

I’m seeking to boost my exposure to renewable energy stocks in December. This is a sector on the cusp of solid long-term growth as the transition from fossil fuels accelerates.

Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) is one way I’m considering doing this. As a value investor, I’m drawn in by its low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7 times for 2023 and its corresponding 5.4% dividend yield.

This renewable energy stock owns a raft of onshore and offshore wind farms across the UK. Steady acquisition activity has taken its portfolio to 45 plants with a total net generating capacity above 1.6GW. This includes the recent purchase of a 12.5% stake in Hornsea 1, the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

The path to creating healthy long-term profits could be about to get a lot easier and cost-effective too. Reports suggest the government will drop its ban on new onshore wind farms due to pressure from Conservative MPs.

A growing market

A problem for renewable energy stocks is the often-erratic nature of power generation. When the wind fails to blow or the sun doesn’t shine they struggle to make money. And for Greencoat UK Wind the danger is particularly high because of its narrow geographic footprint. A more diversified base would reduce the risk to group profits.

However, I still think the potential benefits of owning Greencoat UK shares outweigh the dangers as green energy demand takes off.

Analysts at Mordor Intelligence think Britain’s entire renewable energy market will expand at a compound annual growth rate above 10% between now and 2027.

7.5% dividend yield

FTSE 100 bank HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA) is another stock with exceptional growth potential. As wealth levels soar in its core Asian markets, demand for financial products looks set to explode.

But right now, I want to talk about the company’s bright dividend outlook for the next few years. City analysts are expecting last year’s total dividend of 25 US cents per share to rise to 30 cents and 46 cents in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

These bright forecasts yield an impressive 4.8% and 7.5%. But the good news doesn’t end here. The banks recent divestment of its Canada operations to RBC Bank could prompt a big shareholder windfall in 2024, too.

On Tuesday, HSBC sold its North American operation for a cool $10.1bn. And the bank said it will consider redistributing some of this cash “through a one-off dividend and/or share buybacks” the year after next.

Profits at the Asia-focused bank could take a hit if Covid-19 lockdowns (and subsequent civil unrest) persist. But the company’s strong balance sheet and robust dividend cover means it could still pay those big expected dividends even if earnings disappoint.

Today, HSBC shares trade on a P/E ratio of 6.2 times. I think the bank’s a great way to boost my passive income at low cost.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greencoat UK Wind and HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m following this Warren Buffett technique to create generational wealth

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks at how Warren Buffett picks his value stocks and how he can copy this to build his…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d target £50k in passive income from just a dozen stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains his portfolio idea of owning just a dozen stocks focused on passive income generation to beat the…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Will the Thungela Resources share price keep rising in December?

| Roland Head

Shares in Thungela Resources have risen by 270% this year and boast a forecast dividend yield of 48%. Roland Head…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Where next for Scottish Mortgage shares in 2023 and beyond?

| Ben McPoland

Scottish Mortgage shares have lost half their value in 12 months and are among this year's worst FTSE 100 performers.…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

Best British small-cap stocks to buy for December

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to share their best British small-cap stocks to buy in December, including a couple of…

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

A better place to hunt for bargains in the FTSE indices

| Malcolm Wheatley

Right now, the UK's two leading indices’ performances have markedly diverged. For real bargains, look in the FTSE 250.

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

I’d buy 79 shares a week of this property stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

A lifetime of growing passive income can be achieved with small but consistent investments. I'd buy this real estate stock…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

3 cheap UK shares I’d buy in December

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he would add this trio of cheap UK shares to his portfolio in coming weeks if…

Read more »