Home » Investing Articles » I’d aim for a million, buying just 10 cheap UK stocks!

I’d aim for a million, buying just 10 cheap UK stocks!

Dr James Fox explores whether he could make himself a millionaire by buying 10 cheap UK stocks and using some simple Warren Buffett lessons.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK stocks form the core part of my portfolio. But, right now, many areas of the market are trading at discounts — that’s despite the FTSE 100 hovering near 7,500 after resource stocks surged.

Like many investors, I’d love to develop a multi-million pound portfolio. That’s the goal for many of us. Starting with £100,000, that would be quite easy. Two decades of compound returns and share price growth should get me there.

But what if I’m starting with nothing? Let’s take a look.

The importance of investing regularly

Firstly, it’s important to highlight that regular investments add up over time. That’s obvious, but if I’m constantly investing over decades, it can have a massive impact. For example, if I can put aside £800 a month, after 30 years, that’s nearly £300,000. But naturally, I’d be investing that money.

The FTSE 100 is actually three times larger today than it was 30 years ago. And historically, the index has provided an annual return of around 8%. So, after 30 years of investing nearly £10,000 a year, my investments could reach £1m.

I’d also need to be reinvesting my dividends to do this. This is a strategy known as compound returns and it’s essentially the process of earning interest on my interest.

I have to accept, though, that I might not achieve my aim and my portfolio’s value could fall as well as rise.

Be like Buffett

Warren Buffett is known as a value investor. This is the art of buying stocks which trade at a significant discount to their intrinsic value. While buying stocks that appear meaningfully undervalued appears a great way to maximise returns, it’s also a strategy for minimising losses.

The legendary US investor has managed a 10.5% compounded annual gain since 1965. That’s clearly pretty good when you consider the FTSE 100’s historic annual return of 8%. And it gives further credence to his strategy, picking top quality, undervalued stocks.

It’s also worth noting that Buffett invests for the long run. This doesn’t mean he doesn’t sell — he does. But value investing is about holding stocks until they’re no longer undervalued.

Less is more

While we all know diversification is positive, I’d look to emulate Buffett by investing in a limited number of stocks that I think will do exceptionally well. So instead of having 30 stocks that I moderately believed in, I’d have just 10 in my portfolio.

The FTSE could be a good place to look right now, as many stocks are trading at a discount. In fact, several stocks, including Lloyds and other British banks, haven’t been popular for years — it’s not just a reflection on the current economic situation.

While it doesn’t offer a dividend right now, I’d also look at Rolls-Royce. In the summer, it was described as “woefully mispriced” by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

So by investing in a handful of meaningfully-undervalued stocks and reinvesting over time, I could propel my portfolio forward, just like the legendary investor has done.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Lloyds Banking Group and Rolls-Royce. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

2022 new year concept image
Investing Articles

Here are all 12 stocks I bought in my Stocks and Shares ISA in 2022

| Ben McPoland

Market volatility can be a gift to long-term investors. That's been my mindset this year as I've added these 12…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

What are the best stocks to buy in December?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has been looking for stocks to buy. At the top of his list is a stock that’s trading…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

How I’d use £5 each day to build passive income streams for life

| Christopher Ruane

Putting aside £5 a day, our writer thinks he could grow passive income streams for decades to come. Here's how…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

With minimal savings aged 40, I’d use the Warren Buffett method and aim to get rich

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been looking to investing legend Warren Buffett for some inspiration on how to grow his wealth. Here…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

11% dividend yield! Here’s the NatWest Group dividend forecast for 2022 and 2023

| Royston Wild

NatWest looks like a top income stock, based on current dividend forecasts. Here, Royston Wild explores whether he'll be adding…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’ll ‘never’ sell!

| Royston Wild

Warren Buffett has made billions buying stocks with the intention of holding them forever. Here are two FTSE 100 shares…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: a once-in-a-lifetime chance to get rich?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates using the 2022 stock market correction to his advantage by buying discounted shares for his portfolio.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Can I make £10k in passive income from £100k?

| Roland Head

Roland Head builds an example passive income portfolio of high-yield dividend shares from both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250.

Read more »