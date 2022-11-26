Home » Investing Articles » With almost no savings at 30, I’d use the Warren Buffett method to try to get rich!

With almost no savings at 30, I’d use the Warren Buffett method to try to get rich!

Dr James Fox explains how he can use the Warren Buffett method to build wealth in the long run and, hopefully, get rich.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett is one the best known investors worldwide. However, what many people don’t know is that he built 99% of his wealth after the age of 50.

While Cathie Wood is famous for her focus on emerging and disruptive technologies, Buffett is known for his value investing strategy. This revolves about searching for meaningfully undervalued stocks and buying at attractive entry points.

Investors using the Warren Buffett strategy will likely hold their stocks for the long run, and sell when the market price reflects their valuation of the company.

If I had almost no savings at 30 — and this may be the case after a forthcoming property purchase — I’d try to emulate Buffett. So, what should I be doing?

1. Focus on intrinsic value

Intrinsic value is a simplified way of looking at assets or a company, and tends to ignore future fluctuations and other considerations. Some stocks are rarely viewed in this way — notably growth stocks which are valued on possible future revenue generating capacity.

Buffett looks for a margin of safety. For example, if a company trades for £2 a share, but its assets are worth £3 a share, then there is a margin of safety of £1. This is a characteristic that helps us avoid losing money.

In building on this, Buffett always focuses on quality. The Berkshire Hathaway boss says it is better to pay a fair price for a wonderful company than a wonderful price for a fair company. As such, we can see that Buffett isn’t interested in the risks associated with distressed stocks.

By reducing risk, Buffett aims to minimise losses. As he says: “The first rule of an investment is don’t lose money. And the second rule of an investment is don’t forget the first rule.”

2. Do your research

Buffett doesn’t follow the crowd and that’s one way he’s able to buy stocks that trade at discounts to their asset value or deserved market rate. So, what does this mean for me?

Well, I can invest like Buffett by doing my own research and finding pockets of value in the market without making investments into distressed assets. And by following the crowd, I could fall into the trap of investing in companies that are overvalued.

For me, this means every time I explore an investment, I start by checking its fundamental data. What does the price-to-earnings ratio tell me? What’s its net debt/cash position? What’s the enterprise value of this stock?

All these metrics help build a picture as to whether a company is undervalued or overvalued.

3. Taking a ‘forever’ position

While Buffett might sell shares regularly, he invests as if he is going to hold those shares forever and doesn’t take short positions.

It’s always worth remembering that the general trend of the stock market is upwards. For example, the FTSE 100 is approximately three times larger today than it was 30 years ago. And by investing in shares that are meaningfully undervalued at the time of purchase, I can hope to accentuate this upward trend in the market.

By combining this with my compound returns strategy, I can hope to build wealth in the long run.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

3 UK stocks more likely to win at World Cup than England. Should I buy?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

England are unlikely to win the FIFA World Cup 2022. No problem. I can still be a winner by adding…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million by buying just a few shares

| Christopher Ruane

By learning from successful investors like billionaire Warren Buffett, Christopher Ruane thinks he can aim for a million with a…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

3 timeless lessons for more successful investment

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sets out a trio of time-tested lessons he hopes can improve the long-term results he gets from stock…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

The ZIM Integrated dividend yield is over 100%! What’s going on?

| Christopher Ruane

With the ZIM Integrated dividend yield in triple digits on an historical basis, what comes next? Christopher Ruane considers scenarios…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 high-yield shares I’d buy now

| Christopher Ruane

These two shares both have dividend yields over 9%. Here's why our writer would add these high-yield investments to his…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

FTSE 250 bear market: 1 stock I bought on the dip

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 250 plunged into a bear market earlier this year. One of my stocks got hammered, giving me the…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Big Tech stocks like Amazon and Alphabet have tanked. Here’s what I’m doing now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After years of strong gains, the Big Tech stocks have fallen in 2022. Edward Sheldon discusses how he's playing this…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

How to invest £20k in an ISA in 2023 to capitalise on the stock market rally

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in high-quality shares before a stock market rally is a proven strategy to propel wealth to new heights.

Read more »