Home » Investing Articles » Am I wrong about the boohoo share price?

Am I wrong about the boohoo share price?

Even as the boohoo share price collapsed, Christopher Ruane has hung on to his holding in the retailer. Here’s why — and his next move.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
positive mental health woman

Image source: Getty Image

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A year ago, I thought there was value to be had buying shares in online retailer boohoo (LSE: BOO). I waited to buy and the shares fell. At that point I moved in and started adding them to my portfolio. The boohoo share price has continued to decline and now sits 77% below where it was a year ago.

Have I made a mistake – and should I cut my losses by selling?

Long-term confidence

I do not think I have made a mistake.

The investment case I considered when I bought into boohoo was that I expect robust and, hopefully, growing demand for online fashion. boohoo could benefit from this thanks to its brands, existing customer base and established logistics networks.

All of that still stands, in my view. Revenues in the first half of this year did fall by 10% compared to the same period last year. But I see that as a temporary decline, partly caused by consumers cutting back on discretionary spending as the economy worsens.

What concerns me more is the long-term profitability outlook for the firm. It had been consistently profitable up to 2021, when it made £93m in profits after tax. But last year it fell to a post-tax loss of £4m. With cost inflation eating badly into margins at the retailer, whether this is also a bump in the road or a long-term challenge could affect the boohoo share price significantly.

Tumbling share price

I think the dramatic fall in the company valuation over the past year suggests many investors are worried that the retailer will struggle to get anywhere near its old profit margins again in future. So they are putting a smaller price tag on the company.

My own view is that people will want and need to keep buying clothes, and in a recession, boohoo’s competitively priced offering could actually help it attract new customers. Fixing the imbalance between costs and selling prices in a world of sharp inflation is not a problem specific to boohoo.

We have seen similar challenges lately at rivals like ASOS. I think boohoo’s retail experience and supply chain expertise mean that in the end it should be able to right the ship. It may take several years, but I expect boohoo to start growing sales and improving profit margins again. That could help boost its share price.

Investing for the long term

I do not know when that will happen and it could be a rocky road ahead for shareholders like myself.

But as a believer in long-term investing, I am willing to wait. If my investment case turns out to be correct, I think the boohoo share price can recover over time. That is why I continue to hold my shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in boohoo group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASOS and boohoo group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Are these 3 high-dividend renewable energy stocks no-brainer buys now?

| Alan Oscroft

Can we earn sustainable passive income from renewable energy stocks? I think so, and I'm eyeing up some green investment…

Read more »

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

Why I’m looking at Rolls-Royce shares for 2023

| Matt Cook

The price of Rolls-Royce shares has stagnated since the start of the pandemic. Here’s why Matt Cook will be keeping…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares are half the price of a year ago. Here’s what I’m doing

| Harvey Jones

I've wanted to buy Scottish Mortgage shares for years, but they always looked too expensive. They've now crashed by half…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

How I’d aim for £500 in monthly income from FTSE dividend stocks 

| Harvey Jones

Dividend stocks look good value at the moment and I'm wondering how much I need to invest to generate the…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

How drip-feeding £400 a month into the FTSE 100 could make me £200k

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how the economic cycle works and why this can help him build his wealth over time via…

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

Should I buy British American Tobacco shares?

| James Beard

With the UK economy now in recession, I'm on the lookout for defensive stocks. With this in mind, should I…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in BT shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Kevin Godbold

Have BT shares been a good investment over the past five years, or would I have been better off putting…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

3 stocks set to crush the FTSE 100 (again) in 2023

| Ben McPoland

These three stocks are easily beating the FTSE 100 this year. They look poised to continue outperforming well into the…

Read more »