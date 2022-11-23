Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy 150 of these dividend shares to gain triple-digit passive income for life

I’d buy 150 of these dividend shares to gain triple-digit passive income for life

Dividend shares form an important part of our writer’s portfolio. Today he considers a highly cash-generative business that yields 6.5%.

Latest posts by Harshil Patel (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature people enjoying time together during road trip

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I own several dividend shares in my Stocks and Shares ISA. As they’re usually large, mature and established companies, they tend to be less volatile than my small-cap or growth stocks.

British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) is one dividend share that I’d buy more of if I had spare cash.

As a tobacco stock, it provides some defensive exposure to my portfolio. And as the world heads for a recession, I’m keen to own even more of these defensive shares right now.

BAT currently offers a dividend yield of 6.5%. That’s not the largest in the FTSE 100 index, but there’s more to dividend shares than just the yield.

That said, if I buy 150 shares today for around £5,000, I should receive over £325 in dividends every year.

Reliable dividend shares

Bear in mind that dividends aren’t guaranteed. Companies can cut payments at any time, especially if their earnings become uncertain for whatever reason.

However, one reason why I like BAT is because of its long dividend history. It has consistently been paying dividends to shareholders for decades. In booms and busts, it continued its payouts.

That gives me some confidence in its ability to continue to do so, even in a recession. Also, as dividends are typically paid from earnings, I like that it benefits from stable cash flows.

Last year it churned out £9.6bn of free cash flow. It might not be in the most popular sector, but it’s highly cash-generative. And much of it this cash is returned to shareholders through share buybacks or dividends.

A dying industry?

But isn’t smoking a dying industry? Well, it’s true that cigarette sales are slowly falling. These products are frequently targeted by government regulations and campaigns to reduce usage. Also, consumers’ focus on health and wellbeing has reduced smoking rates.

That said, falling sales are more than offset by higher prices. As such, BAT’s profit continues to climb higher.

Also, like many of the large tobacco companies, this one is on a mission to grow its e-cigarettes business. This new product category is smaller but growing fast. It’s reassuring that it has been growing by 31% a year in the past four years. And management expects sales to reach a massive £5bn by 2025.

Undervalued opportunity

One thing I’d note is that its share price is still considerably lower than the highs reached in 2017. That’s despite years of it previously climbing steadily higher. I’d say that’s down to its debt burden.

Having borrowed a considerable sum to fund an acquisition in 2017, it’s still paying back its dues. That said, as it’s manageable and the company has plenty of regular cash coming in, I’m not too concerned by this.

In fact, I reckon the depressed share price could potentially be an opportunity to buy an undervalued share.

Overall, I see it as a highly cash-generative and profitable business. With a price to earnings ratio of just eight, it looks cheap to me. And with a 6.5% yield, I’d happily buy more of these dividend shares if I had spare funds.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harshil Patel has positions in British American Tobacco. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

When will the Ocado share price stop falling?

| James Beard

The Ocado share price has dropped sharply over the past week. Our writer investigates what's going on with the online…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

I’d find cheap shares to buy before it’s too late!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he has been identifying cheap shares to buy for his portfolio -- and why he isn't…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Could 2023 reward my faith in Rolls-Royce shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has no plans to sell his Rolls-Royce shares. Here's why he thinks next year may vindicate his confidence…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Forget a Cash ISA! I’m keen on these 2 high-yield income stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines why he's targeting high-yield income shares despite the added risk that's normally associated with them.

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

5 ideas to supercharge my Stocks & Shares ISA in 2023

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through ideas for his Stocks and Shares ISA, including IPOs, the energy sector, and banking dividends.

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

6 cheap FTSE 250 shares on my radar for 2023!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 250 is packed with bargains following recent stock market volatility. Here are some I'm preparing to buy for…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Can Rio Tinto’s dividend maintain its high yield of 9.8%?

| John Choong

Rio Tinto is renowned for being one of the biggest dividend payers. But with profits expected to take a hit,…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

2 top UK dividend stocks I think are bargains   

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer chooses a couple of UK dividend stocks he would add into his portfolio. Both could benefit from long-term…

Read more »