Home » Investing Articles » Is the 88 Energy (88E) share price set to climb?

Is the 88 Energy (88E) share price set to climb?

The 88 Energy (LON:88E) share price has had a very volatile few years. But is there a huge oil find waiting just around the corner?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
White female supervisor working at an oil rig

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The 88 Energy (LSE: 88E) share price has fallen 67% over the past 12 months. That was mostly as a result of a disappointing well test in March, which saw the stock plummet 65% in a single day.

The company was conducting wireline logging at its Merlin-2 well. But it had to conclude that “reservoir quality at this location is insufficient to warrant a production test.” And it proceeded to plug and abandon it.

I’ve invested in oil exploration stocks in the past, and seeing some prospects turn out dry is just part of the everyday risk. Is the best time to buy a stock like this is when it’s on a downer, rather then when everyone is excited about it?

Volatile penny stock

I think the bigger picture is more encouraging. After all, the 88E share price is up 15% over the past two years, even if there was a boom and bust in between.

On the subject of the share price, I must note one caution. 88 Energy is very much in penny share territory. In fact, the shares are down at sub-penny levels, currently at just 0.5p. That suggests they might be volatile. And I’d expect to see relatively large spreads between brokers’ buy and sell prices.

Icewine assets

It’s a risky business, so how does it stack up for 88 Energy? The latest big exploration is its Icewine project in Alaska. An update in August gave us some early resources estimates. For total unrisked gross prospective oil resources, the firm gave us an estimate of a little over a billion barrels. That’s big.

It’s a mean estimate though. And we’re looking at anything between a low estimate of 265m barrels, and a high estimate of 2.5bn barrels. And there can be a big difference between oil in the ground and actually pumped hydrocarbons, even if these estimates are anywhere near reality.

Cash burn

Meanwhile, 88 Energy is still burning cash to fund its exploration work. Shortly before releasing these Icewine estimates, the company announced an equity placement to raise A$14.9m.

But this really is the nature of oil and gas shares, at least with small explorers like this. It’s all about cash flow as they periodically raise new funds from shareholders to continue drilling. Sometimes it comes good and the black stuff starts gushing, and the share price skyrockets. But at other times, drilling creates nothing by dry holes, like at Merlin-2.

Where next?

So what might 88 Energy achieve over the next 12 months and more? Investors will surely focus on Icewine, which is in its very early days. Given that it would be a gamble at this stage, for me an investment would make sense only as part of an overall oil exploration strategy.

That would be based on investing modest sums in different explorers over the long term, and hoping some will hit the big time. I’m too old for that now, so I’ll sit it out. But were I 30 years younger, I might take a small punt.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

2 stocks to double down on during a recession

| Ben McPoland

The Chancellor recently confirmed that the UK is now in a recession. Here are two stocks that weathered the last…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

Has the Burberry share price hit a peak at £21?

| John Choong

The Burberry share price has hit a one-year high after releasing a satisfactory set of half-year results. So, has its…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

The Santander share price is climbing. Time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

Despite a weak 12 months, the Santander share price has been showing a bit of recent strength. I think I…

Read more »

A man with Down's syndrome serves a customer a pint of beer in a pub.
Investing Articles

Why I’m buying UK shares in this once-in-a-lifetime market to try and retire early

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he feels the stock market is in an attractive place now and how this translates to…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

Why I think the FTSE 100 could soar next month

| James Beard

James Beard takes a look at the historical performance of the FTSE 100 and explains why the index of the…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

UK bank stocks have fallen. Should I buy them now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Bank stocks look cheap relative to the overall market. Is this a buying opportunity? Edward Sheldon takes a look.

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

9% dividend yield! Are Taylor Wimpey shares a buy?

| John Choong

Taylor Wimpey shares currently have a dividend yield of 9%. So, could its shares present me with an opportunity to…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

£500 to invest? A 5%-yielding FTSE 100 gem I’d buy shares in right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Not all FTSE 100 shares are immune to volatility, but has this created a rare buying opportunity for income investors?

Read more »