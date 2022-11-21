Home » Investing Articles » Has the Burberry share price hit a peak at £21?

Has the Burberry share price hit a peak at £21?

The Burberry share price has hit a one-year high after releasing a satisfactory set of half-year results. So, has its stock hit a ceiling?

John Choong
Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
A graph made of neon tubes in a room

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Burberry‘s (LSE: BRBY) latest half-year results resonated well with investors. Consequently, the Burberry share price hit its highest level this year at £21. Having said that, I’ll be giving my initial take on its earnings and whether its stock has hit a peak.

No signs of wearing off

Burberry’s H1 results were generally good. The FTSE 100 firm managed to beat analysts’ consensus and grew its top and bottom lines, despite lagging Chinese sales. And although overall comparable store sales only saw a 5% increase, revenue and margins saw double-digit increases thanks to a weaker pound that gave a £31m boost to the firm’s operating profit.

MetricsH1 2023H1 2022Change
Revenue£1.35bn£1.21bn11%
Adjusted operating income£238m£196m21%
Profit before tax (PBT)£251m£191m31%
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS)44.3p33.5p32%
Free cash flow£88m£104m-15%
Dividend per share16.5p11.6p42%
Data source: Burberry

Asia and America sales saw a drop of 4% and 3% respectively in H1. Nonetheless, other regions more than compensated for this with EMEIA seeing growth of 34%. Luxury brands globally have been able to pass on higher costs to their affluent customers who are less likely to be struggling in the cost-of-living crisis. Perhaps the Veblen effect — an abnormal consumer behaviour caused by the belief that higher prices mean higher quality or value — is a factor too.

Bagging higher numbers

Investors were generally happy with the numbers produced and the share price rallied by 5%, building on an 8% gain over the last month. But what impressed me most was Burberry’s ambitions. It plans to grow its annual revenue from £2.8bn to £4bn next year, and £5bn thereafter.

CEO Jonathan Akeroyd also established a new medium-term target to grow profit margins and match its luxury peers at around 18%, with Burberry currently yielding 15%. These targets are heavily dependent on a number of factors playing out in the group’s favour:

  1. Chinese sales rebounding.
  2. Incoming CCO Daniel Lee successfully revitalising Burberry’s accessories to compete with upscale rivals.
  3. E-commerce expansion.
Burberry Share Price: Past Performance.
Data source: Burberry

Should I invest?

Luxury brands tend to hold up well during recessionary periods due to the type of customers they cater to, and the British brand has been no exception. As such, investing in luxury stocks can be an excellent inflation hedge and defensive play at such times.

This defensive strategy feels even more secure when considering the health of Burberry’s balance sheet, and its decent dividend yield of 2.2%. The company has a healthy debt-to-equity ratio of 24.2%. With around £1bn worth of cash and equivalents, it can cover its debt (£374m) and dividends comfortably.

With that in mind, has the Burberry share price hit a ceiling then? Well, given that the stock currently trades at a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.6, there’s definitely a case that it could be undervalued. However, brokers from RBC, Barclays, and Deutsche remain cautious. RBC cited a lack of confidence due to the “absence of meaningful gross margin support”, while Third Bridge analyst Alex Smith stated that Burberry “is more [negatively] exposed than other luxury brands”. So, analysts may have raised their target prices to an average of £21.06, but they still reiterated their ‘hold’ ratings.

Therefore, having bought shares at £18, I’ve since exited my position as Burberry shares have hit my price target. With the stock market rebounding, I reckon that there are other stocks that are able to generate a higher return for my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Choong has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays and Burberry. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

The Santander share price is climbing. Time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

Despite a weak 12 months, the Santander share price has been showing a bit of recent strength. I think I…

Read more »

A man with Down's syndrome serves a customer a pint of beer in a pub.
Investing Articles

Why I’m buying UK shares in this once-in-a-lifetime market to try and retire early

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he feels the stock market is in an attractive place now and how this translates to…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

Why I think the FTSE 100 could soar next month

| James Beard

James Beard takes a look at the historical performance of the FTSE 100 and explains why the index of the…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

UK bank stocks have fallen. Should I buy them now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Bank stocks look cheap relative to the overall market. Is this a buying opportunity? Edward Sheldon takes a look.

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

9% dividend yield! Are Taylor Wimpey shares a buy?

| John Choong

Taylor Wimpey shares currently have a dividend yield of 9%. So, could its shares present me with an opportunity to…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

£500 to invest? A 5%-yielding FTSE 100 gem I’d buy shares in right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Not all FTSE 100 shares are immune to volatility, but has this created a rare buying opportunity for income investors?

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Here’s a dirt-cheap FTSE 250 stock with a 7% dividend yield!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

High dividend yields are everywhere, but which ones are sustainable? Here's one stock that might deliver impressive income for years…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

I’d buy this penny stock to try and double my money

| Roland Head

Roland Head believes this penny stock has turned the corner and could deliver attractive returns after a difficult few years.

Read more »