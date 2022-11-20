Home » Investing Articles » No savings at 30? I’d buy income stocks on the dip to generate wealth!

No savings at 30? I’d buy income stocks on the dip to generate wealth!

Dr James Fox explains how he’d generate wealth in the long run by investing in income stocks with the market depressed.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With stocks remaining depressed in multiple sectors, now could be a great time to start investing in income stocks. Because when share prices go down, dividend yields go up. And the dividend yield is always relevant to the price I pay for the stock.

This is actually a very important rule to remember. Say I bought shares in a company 10 years ago and the dividend yield was 5%. And now, 10 years later, the share price has doubled but the dividend yield is still 5%. In this case, I’d actually be getting 10% because my yield is always connected to the price I paid.

Buying in the dip

The FTSE 100 is pushing back to 7,500, and that’s been somewhat of a benchmark figure this year. The index hasn’t been above it for a sustained period of time. However, the truth is that the index is being hauled upwards by surging oil and resources stocks. In fact, stocks from many sectors are trading at considerable discounts right now.

While the general trend of the index is upwards — the FTSE 100 is approximately four times bigger today than it was 35 years ago — buying during dips can propel my portfolio forward when the market truly recovers.

So while oil, mining and a handful of other stocks are soaring, housebuilders, banks, retailers and several other sectors are not.

Generating long-term wealth

Buying in the dip is great, but if I want to generate wealth in the long run, I need to continually add to my portfolio.

I’m using a strategy called compound returns. While income stocks provide me with regular, but not guaranteed, payments, I rarely take this money to fund my life. Instead, I reinvest my dividend payments. And I add to my pot monthly.

So if I started by investing £10,000 today in income stocks paying 5% yields, and then reinvested my dividends and added just £200 a month for 30 years, at the end of the period I’d have £211,000.

That’s pretty good. But it’s also worth remembering that the index should grow over that period. In fact, using the FTSE 100’s growth history over the past 30 years, my investments after three decades could be worth closer to £500k when taking share price growth into account.

Where I’m looking

Income stocks paying large dividends aren’t hard to come by right now. But I’m looking for stocks paying a sustainable, yet handsome, yield.

I see banks as a good place to start. NatWest is down 12% over the past three months (up 2% over the year). Banks are generally cyclical and while we are entering a recessionary period, there is one big tailwind this time. And that’s higher interest rates.

So while NatWest may be down in recent months, I actually think it will perform fairly well during the recession. Net interest margins are up and revenue is surging. But in the long run, I’m also looking for steady growth, and I think NatWest can provide that.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in NatWest Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks! Which should I buy for 2023?

| Royston Wild

Trading will be tough for many FTSE 100 stocks next year. And dividends look set to come under severe pressure.…

Read more »

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

Is $180 a turning point for Tesla stock?

| Roland Head

Tesla stock has fallen by 50% this year. Does the EV maker now offer value for new investors? Roland Head…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

2 discounted dividend stocks to supercharge passive income generation!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at two dividend stocks he's backing to supercharge his portfolio and generate more…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

1 multi-billion pound reason to buy Lloyds shares!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox outlines a big reason why he's buying more Lloyds shares, despite the predicted economic downturn.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

The Warren Buffett secret they don’t tell you about

| Kevin Godbold

Here's the secret I've discovered to unleash the true power of Warren Buffett's methodology for investing in stocks and shares. 

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks that could surge during a recession!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates two FTSE 100 stocks with the defensive characteristics his portfolio needs during a recession.

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

The State Pension is pathetic! Here’s how I’d build a second income with shares

| Kevin Godbold

The State Pension is part of my planning for retirement, but it doesn't pay much, so I'm building a second…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Here’s why Rolls-Royce shares jumped 30% in a month!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores the recent surge in Rolls-Royce shares. But is now a good time to buy the stock,…

Read more »