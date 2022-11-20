Home » Investing Articles » 1 multi-billion pound reason to buy Lloyds shares!

1 multi-billion pound reason to buy Lloyds shares!

Dr James Fox outlines a big reason why he’s buying more Lloyds shares, despite the predicted economic downturn.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged black male working at home desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares have been pushed downwards this year as the economic forecast worsened in the UK. At the time of writing, Lloyds is down 13% over the past year. That’s clearly not a great return.

However, despite those economic challenges, and the downward trajectory over the past year, I’m backing Lloyds shares to soar. So let’s find out why.

A sizeable tailwind

Interest rates have been increasing throughout 2022, and will continue increasing through to 2023. Some analysts see the Bank of England (BoE) base rate hitting 4% in 2023. But it could go higher, especially as UK inflation, to date, has shown few signs of slowing.

This is a considerable change for banks. Remember, we’ve had a decade of near zero interest rates, so the current 3% represents a huge shift.

As such, Lloyds’ net interest margins (NIMs) — the difference between savings and lending rates — are rising. Essentially, this means Lloyds isn’t passing on all of the increased lending rates to savers. NIMs are now expected to be above 2.9%.

Lloyds is even earning more interest on the money it leaves with the central bank. And this is a very big money maker for the bank. As of June 30, Lloyds had £145.9bn of eligible assets with £78.3bn held as central bank reserves. 

Analysts estimate that each 25 basis point hike in the base rate will add close to £200m in treasury income solely from holdings with the BoE. The base rate has already increased 275 points this year and I’d anticipate another 100 to come.

Lloyds also has greater net interest income (NII) sensitivity than other banks due to its funding composition and business model. For example, Lloyds’ business activities are funded primarily by customer deposits and it doesn’t have an investment arm like its peers in the UK.

Weathering the storm

The economic conditions are putting banks under pressure. During the last quarter, pre-tax profit fell 26% to £1.5bn, primarily due to impairment charges which soared to £668m from a release of £119m a year ago. This fall in profits came despite net income rising 12% to £13bn on the back of surging interest rates.

However, I’m hoping that not all of that money set aside for bad debt will be needed. The recession is not expected to be particularly deep and, hopefully, there will be some upside in the form of falling gas prices.

But in upcoming quarters I’m expecting to see higher revenues having a positive impact on profits as the need to set money aside for bad debts falls.

Buying more Lloyds stock

I’ve owned Lloyds stock for a while, but down 13% over the year, I’m buying more. I see us entering a period of sustained higher interest rates, maybe not as high as 4%, but sustained around 2%. And this will make big a impact to Lloyds’ profitability going forwards.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Lloyds Banking Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks! Which should I buy for 2023?

| Royston Wild

Trading will be tough for many FTSE 100 stocks next year. And dividends look set to come under severe pressure.…

Read more »

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

Is $180 a turning point for Tesla stock?

| Roland Head

Tesla stock has fallen by 50% this year. Does the EV maker now offer value for new investors? Roland Head…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

2 discounted dividend stocks to supercharge passive income generation!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at two dividend stocks he's backing to supercharge his portfolio and generate more…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? I’d buy income stocks on the dip to generate wealth!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he'd generate wealth in the long run by investing in income stocks with the market…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

The Warren Buffett secret they don’t tell you about

| Kevin Godbold

Here's the secret I've discovered to unleash the true power of Warren Buffett's methodology for investing in stocks and shares. 

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks that could surge during a recession!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates two FTSE 100 stocks with the defensive characteristics his portfolio needs during a recession.

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

The State Pension is pathetic! Here’s how I’d build a second income with shares

| Kevin Godbold

The State Pension is part of my planning for retirement, but it doesn't pay much, so I'm building a second…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Here’s why Rolls-Royce shares jumped 30% in a month!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores the recent surge in Rolls-Royce shares. But is now a good time to buy the stock,…

Read more »