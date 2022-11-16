Home » Investing Articles » I bought Rolls-Royce shares last month. I’m happy

I bought Rolls-Royce shares last month. I’m happy

Rolls-Royce shares have been falling for years. The last month has brought some relief for long-suffering investors and I’m hoping the stock has further to fly.

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For years I flirted with buying Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) shares as the aircraft engine maker hit one bout of turbulence after another. Last month, I finally took the plunge.

I’m glad I delayed. The Rolls-Royce share price has been falling for years. When I clicked the ‘buy’ button, they were down 75% over five years. That included a drop of 17.62% in month prior to the purchase, which is partly what stung me into action.

Rolls-Royce shares are climbing for now

I thought the sell-off had been overdone. I liked the idea of buying Rolls-Royce stock when investors were down in the dumps and minding their step around risky stocks like this one.

I’m feeling a little smug because the share price has jumped 30.08% in the last month, but I also know that means little. Most shares on the FTSE 100 are also in positive territory over the month, with the index climbing 6.26%. Performance over such a short timescale means nothing, but it’s still nice.

Investors are feeling more bullish as they gamble that interest rates won’t rise as fast as feared. With US inflation stateside falling to 7.7% in October, they’re hoping the US Federal Reserve will turn dovish sooner.

The recovery in Rolls-Royce shares hasn’t been purely driven by macroeconomic news. On 3 November, the company reported that the post-Covid rebound in air travel has continued, with flying hours up 36% year-to-date. The company makes much of its money from engine maintenance contracts, which are based on miles flown. When fleets are flying, so are revenues.

US and Europe have been leading the charge, although ongoing Covid lockdowns in China have hit travel across Asia.

Inflation is another headwind, but Rolls-Royce has some protection via its long-term energy and raw material supplier contracts. Debt is a worry as interest rates rise so I was pleased to see that management had used the proceeds from its completed ITP Aero disposal to pay off another £2bn. It now has around £4bn of drawn debt, of which £2.8bn does not start to mature until 2026. 

This FTSE 100 stock could fly one day

Rolls-Royce still has a long journey ahead of it, but I knew that when I bought the stock. Inflation is driving up labour costs, while further Covid lockdowns and the recession could slow air miles growth. I still think the direction of travel is clear, and positive.

It also has a long-term opportunity in building small modular nuclear reactors, although that project is still in the early stages (and will suck up capital).

While the Rolls-Royce share price is up today, it could just as easily fall tomorrow. The company still faces a host of challenges at a difficult time. Short-term dips won’t bother me, as I bought it for the long haul. 

I reckon I secured a decent entry price, although there are never any guarantees with shares. Since I hope to be holding for 10 to 20 years, I can give management time to really get the business flying. Who knows, one day Rolls-Royce might even pay me a few dividends, too.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones holds shares in Rolls-Royce. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

3 growth stocks on my buy list

| Christopher Ruane

Each of this trio of growth stocks has fallen in price over the past year. Christopher Ruane explains why he…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

I’d buy this stock to generate passive income of 8.7% a year

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is full of top stocks that are offering shareholders a generous passive income. I want to be…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

I bought this FTSE 100 share for fat dividends. Big mistake!

| Cliff D'Arcy

While most FTSE 100 shares avoided the worst of this year's meltdown, this Footsie firm's stock has crashed spectacularly. Where…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Could investing £10,000 in these FTSE shares really earn me £965 in annual passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he is optimistic about the meaty passive income prospects from a FTSE 100 share he owns…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

I think ITV shares could soar. Here’s why

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been buying ITV shares in the hope of earning significant profits in the long term. Here he…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Should I buy Rivian stock after its 80% crash?

| Ben McPoland

Rivian stock has suffered a terrible 12 months, losing 80% of its market value. Should I take advantage of this…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Buying this popular dividend share in 2022 was a mistake!

| Cliff D'Arcy

In June, we bought this dividend share for its bumper cash yield. Five months on, it's been a rocky ride,…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million buying just 10 shares

| Christopher Ruane

This is how our writer could aim for a million even from a standing start, using some simple lessons from…

Read more »