Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy this stock to generate passive income of 8.7% a year

I’d buy this stock to generate passive income of 8.7% a year

The FTSE 100 is full of top stocks that are offering shareholders a generous passive income. I want to be sure that income will be sustainable, too.

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I never stop being amazed by the number of top-quality FTSE 100 companies paying generous passive income via their dividends at the moment.

Some of these dividends are too generous and liable to be cut (I’m looking at you, Persimmon), but not all of them. Insurer Aviva (LSE: AV) tempts me right now.

I’m on the hunt for passive income

Currently, Aviva yields passive income of 8.7% a year, covered 1.5 times by earnings. That is solid cover, although not completely convincing. So will the company generate the cash flows it needs to keep shareholders happy?

CEO Amanda Blanc has done a good job since taking the helm in July 2020, when the share price stood at 273p. Today, it trades at 439p. Growth has slowed this year, unsurprisingly, but Aviva shares are still up 5.5% year to date. The FTSE 100 as a whole is down 1.90%.

Blanc has turned Aviva into a leaner, meaner operation, selling eight divisions for £7.5bn and returning £4.75bn to shareholders. Now it is focused solely on the UK, Ireland, and Canada, which should stop its attention wandering.

Last week, Aviva reported a 46% jump in new business across its UK and Ireland life division to £466m in Q3. General insurance premiums increased too, although other parts of the business grew at a slower speed or fell slightly.

Times are “challenging”, Aviva said, but it’s still on track to deliver it £750m savings target by the end of 2024. Better still, it expects to launch a new share buyback programme with its 2022 full-year results, subject to market conditions and regulatory approval.

If it can afford to launch a new share buyback, that suggests to me that the dividend must be pretty secure. In August, Aviva declared an interim dividend of 10.3p, in line with its full-year dividend guidance of roughly 31p. That also looks promising. As did Blanc’s bullish outlook, as she reported that “Sales are up, operating profit is higher, our financial position is stronger”.

Aviva shares look cheap, too

The dividend yield is forecast to dip to 7.1% next year, with cover shrinking slightly to 1.4. Again, I’m not too concerned, given the fundamentals. Aviva won’t cut the dividend unless absolutely necessary, and right now it faces few serious threats. The company still generates loads of cash. 

Also, its Solvency II shareholder cover ratio stood at 223% in Q3, dipping only slightly by 11%. Surplus capital above a 180% cover ratio increased from £2.3bn to £2.5bn. It’s a solid operation.

What also attracts me is that Aviva’s shares look cheap right now, trading at 7.8 times earnings. That looks like an attractive entry point, although I accept the shares have looked cheap for years so there’s no guarantee they will increase in the near future.

I’m adding Aviva to my buy list watchlist but before I buy it, I also want to check out FTSE 100 rival Legal & General Group. That is another dividend aristocrat, yielding 7.51% and trading at just 7.20 times earnings. Remarkably similar to Aviva, as it happens. These are good times to be an investor hunting for passive income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones doesn't hold any of the shares mentioned in this article. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

I bought this FTSE 100 share for fat dividends. Big mistake!

| Cliff D'Arcy

While most FTSE 100 shares avoided the worst of this year's meltdown, this Footsie firm's stock has crashed spectacularly. Where…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Could investing £10,000 in these FTSE shares really earn me £965 in annual passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he is optimistic about the meaty passive income prospects from a FTSE 100 share he owns…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

I think ITV shares could soar. Here’s why

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been buying ITV shares in the hope of earning significant profits in the long term. Here he…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Should I buy Rivian stock after its 80% crash?

| Ben McPoland

Rivian stock has suffered a terrible 12 months, losing 80% of its market value. Should I take advantage of this…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Buying this popular dividend share in 2022 was a mistake!

| Cliff D'Arcy

In June, we bought this dividend share for its bumper cash yield. Five months on, it's been a rocky ride,…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million buying just 10 shares

| Christopher Ruane

This is how our writer could aim for a million even from a standing start, using some simple lessons from…

Read more »

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

I bought Rolls-Royce shares last month. I’m happy

| Harvey Jones

Rolls-Royce shares have been falling for years. The last month has brought some relief for long-suffering investors and I'm hoping…

Read more »

Mature friends at a dinner party
Investing Articles

Will dividend income from National Grid shares help me pay my energy bill?

| Michael Hawkins

There is a certain poetic justice in offsetting increasing energy costs with dividends from energy companies. Do National Grid shares…

Read more »