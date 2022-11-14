Home » Investing Articles » FTSE 100 to surge to 8,500! 2 cheap stocks to buy before the recovery

FTSE 100 to surge to 8,500! 2 cheap stocks to buy before the recovery

New analyst forecasts suggest an upcoming 18% surge for the FTSE 100. Is time running out to buy bargain shares?

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 and other indices rallied last week as the fight against inflation makes solid progress. And subsequently, the Economic Forecast Agency has revised its predictions to be far more positive. In fact, the UK flagship index is now expected to reach as high as 8,488 points by January 2023 –an 18% jump in less than two months!

Obviously, forecasts have an element of inaccuracy. And these revised figures are by no means guaranteed to happen. But suppose the stock market does end up following this trend. In that case, it suggests the time to snatch up undervalued businesses could be running out.

With that in mind, here are two cheap-looking stocks that might be a bargain for investors’ portfolios.

A top 5%-yielding FTSE 100 business

With inflation cooling, pressure on consumer discretionary spending is expected to lift. That’s terrific news for the e-commerce industry. And as order volumes start to rise again, DS Smith (LSE:SMDS) should have little trouble bolstering its cash flow.

As a quick reminder, DS Smith is a world-leading supplier of corrugated cardboard. That’s hardly the most exciting enterprise. But it does play a vital role in online order fulfilment. And with demand for its products back on the rise, the stock has already begun recovering from its 36% drop over the first 10 months of 2022.

In a recent trading update, management confirmed that adjusted operating income for its upcoming interim results is expected to land around £400m. By comparison, these profits stood at just £276m a year ago, perfectly demonstrating the FTSE 100 firm’s improving outlook.

Of course, there are some risks to consider. While the macroeconomic picture is improving, there remains a high level of uncertainty. The Bank of England has warned of a looming recession due to the rapid interest rate hikes. And depending on its severity, it could send online shopping volumes back in the wrong direction, along with DS Smith’s share price.

Nevertheless, at a P/E ratio of 15 and a dividend yield of 5%, today’s valuation looks cheap. And for patient income investors, it poses a potential buying opportunity, in my opinion.

Consumer staples aren’t going anywhere

While discretionary spending has a question mark over its head, the same can’t be said about consumer staples. After all, regardless of what the economy is doing, people still need food, drinks, and hygiene products. And that’s something Tesco (LSE:TSCO) seems to be capitalising on.

In its latest interim results, the leading UK supermarket chain reported a respectable 3.2% increase in like-for-like sales over the past year. But on a three-year basis, this growth came in 11.5% higher than pre-pandemic levels, indicating the group’s continued success in getting shoppers through its doors.

From a profitability basis, the cost-of-living crisis has taken its toll. With Tesco ramping up its discounts and price-matching schemes, as well as suffering cost inflation, retail operating income fell by 10%. Needless to say, that’s not good news.

However, the ‘sales up, profits down’ situation seems to be a recurring theme among supermarkets in and out of the FTSE 100. Fortunately, Tesco is retaining its market dominance. And with inflation starting to cool, operating margins may soon start recovering.

In other words, while there are risks, Tesco shares could be a bargain buy for long-term investors today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended DS Smith and Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Barratt shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Roland Head

Barratt shares have among the biggest fallers in the FTSE 100 this year, despite big dividend payouts. Do they offer…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m buying cheap UK shares for my Stocks and Shares ISA!

| Royston Wild

I think now's a great time for Stocks and Shares ISA investors like me to buy UK shares. Here's why…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price recover in 2023?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With positive cash flows and shrinking debt, is the Rolls-Royce share price finally seeing the comeback investors have been waiting…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

I’d invest in FTSE 100 shares today to earn a second income during the recession

| Paul Summers

Our writer picks out five FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) shares he'd buy for the passive income they should throw off, even…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks with exciting dividend forecasts to 2023!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best FTSE 100 stocks to boost my passive income this year and next. Here are two…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Should I snap up Alphabet stock while it’s under $100?

| Roland Head

Alphabet stock has bounced. Roland Head asks if it's time to buy the owner of Google, ahead of a possible…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Why I plan to ignore buy-to-let and buy UK dividend stocks in 2023!

| Royston Wild

I think buying UK property stocks is a great idea as the British economy toils. Here are a couple of…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £77 a week in a Stocks & Shares ISA to aim for a million

| Ben McPoland

There are an estimated 2,000 ISA millionaires in the UK today. Here's how I'd invest £77 a week in a…

Read more »