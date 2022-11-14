Home » Investing Articles » 74% of Warren Buffett’s portfolio is invested in these 5 stocks

74% of Warren Buffett’s portfolio is invested in these 5 stocks

Edward Sheldon highlights Warren Buffett’s largest five stock holdings. These shares make up a significant proportion of the legendary investor’s portfolio.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Recently, I was taking a look at Warren Buffett’s stock portfolio. And one thing jumped out at me – over 70% of his portfolio is invested in just five stocks.

Here, I’m going to highlight those five stocks Buffett is betting big on. I’ll also discuss whether I’d buy these shares for my own portfolio today.

Apple

Buffett’s largest holding is currently technology giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). At 30 June, he held 915.23m Apple shares, worth about $137bn at today’s share price.

This is a stock I already own. And it’s one of my largest positions. So it’s fair to say I’m quite bullish on it.

Would I buy the stock today though?

Well, I would if I didn’t already have such a large position. To my mind, Apple’s P/E ratio of 22 is quite reasonable, given its brand power, ecosystem, growth prospects (healthcare and electronic payments), and strong balance sheet.

Risks to consider with Apple include supply chain disruptions from China and weaker consumer spending globally. Overall however, I see the long-term risk/reward skew as attractive.

Bank of America

Buffett’s second-largest holding is Bank of America. He held 1.03m shares at 30 June, worth around $39.7bn at today’s share price.

While Buffett is clearly bullish here, this is not a stock I’d buy for my own portfolio. One reason is that banks are extremely cyclical. If the economy goes downhill, bank profits tend to follow. Another reason is that big banks tend to have very complex balance sheets, so it’s hard to assess risks.

It’s worth pointing out that this stock is quite cheap right now. However, that doesn’t change my view. There are other stocks that are better fit for my portfolio.

Chevron

Oil giant Chevron is Buffett’s third-largest holding. At 30 June, he owned 163.5m shares, worth $30.5bn at today’s share price.

This is another Buffett stock I’d pass on. Chevron is doing well at the moment due to high oil prices. This is reflected in its share price. However, in the long run, the company could face structural challenges as the world transitions to renewable energy. So this stock is not for me.

Coca-Cola

His fourth-largest holding is Coca-Cola. At 30 June, he owned 400m shares, worth around $24.5bn at today’s share price.

This is a stock I would certainly consider for my own portfolio. It has strong brands, a good long-term track record in terms of profitability, and pays a decent dividend. Overall, there’s a lot to like.

My only issue with Coca-Cola is that it looks a little expensive right now. Currently, the P/E ratio is 24. I would prefer to buy the stock at a lower valuation to ensure a margin of safety.

American Express

Finally, there’s American Express. Buffett owned 151.6m shares at 30 June, worth about $23.5bn today.

I can see both a bull and a bear case here right now. On the bullish side, the company looks set to benefit from higher interest rates and increased travel spending. On the bearish side however, it could experience higher loan losses due to weaker economic conditions.

Given the credit risk, I’d probably buy Visa or Mastercard (both also held by Buffett) over American Express right now. Unlike Amex, these companies don’t face credit risk as they simply operate payments networks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has positions in Apple, Mastercard, and Visa. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple and Mastercard. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company.  Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

I’d buy 12,700 shares of this FTSE 100 stock for £100 in monthly passive income

| Paul Summers

Despite enduring an awful 2022, our writer thinks this blue-chip stock is worth him backing for the passive income it…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

In the last 5 years, this FTSE 100 stock has turned £5k into £14k

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE 100 stock has delivered amazing returns for investors in recent years. And Edward Sheldon believes there could be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in National Grid shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon analyses the performance of National Grid shares over the last five years. Have they delivered good returns for…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

3 reasons why I’m buying UK shares instead of a FTSE 100 tracker

| Harvey Jones

Buying a FTSE tracker is about as simple as investing gets. Picking individual UK shares instead is more challenging but…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Should I buy NIO stock after it rocketed back above $11?

| Ben McPoland

The 'Tesla of China' announced its third-quarter results last week, sending the shares up higher. Is now the time for…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Barratt shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Roland Head

Barratt shares have among the biggest fallers in the FTSE 100 this year, despite big dividend payouts. Do they offer…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m buying cheap UK shares for my Stocks and Shares ISA!

| Royston Wild

I think now's a great time for Stocks and Shares ISA investors like me to buy UK shares. Here's why…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price recover in 2023?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With positive cash flows and shrinking debt, is the Rolls-Royce share price finally seeing the comeback investors have been waiting…

Read more »