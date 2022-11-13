Home » Investing Articles » A UK dividend stock I’d buy to build wealth in a tough 2023

A UK dividend stock I’d buy to build wealth in a tough 2023

Buying dividend stocks is a popular strategy during times of stock market volatility. Here’s one income share I’m considering adding to my ISA.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Trying to make a positive return from the stock market in 2023 could be a difficult task. My plan is to search for UK dividend stocks as the global economy likely struggles.

Soaring inflation and more central bank rate hikes will likely remain big threats to growth next year. Lingering consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic (especially in Asia) and the war in Ukraine are other dangers to the world economy.

In this landscape, the scope for solid profits (and thus share price) growth could be severely limited. So I’ll be looking to build decent returns by buying shares that offer up decent dividends.

A dividend stock on my radar

Begbies Traynor Group (LSE: BEG) is one dividend-paying UK share I’d buy with cash to invest in this tough environment.

The insolvency practitioner doesn’t offer the biggest dividend yields out there. For the financial years to April 2023 and 2024, these sit at 2.8% and 3% respectively.

But the rate of recent dividend growth still makes it a top income stock to buy. Thanks to its exceptional cash flows and strong earnings growth, shareholder payouts have risen at a compound annual growth rate of around 10% during the past five years.

A good start”

The number of corporate insolvencies in Britain leapt 40% in the third quarter, according to official data. And it’s led to a pick-up in trading at Begbies Traynor.

The business had made “a good start” to the financial year beginning in May, it announced at late September’s AGM. In particular, it said it had witnessed “an increasing number of larger, mid-market insolvency and restructuring cases emerging” due to “the increased activity in administrations and our expanded London office and offshore practice”.

The Bank of England recently forecast that the UK will remain in recession until mid-2024. In this environment, Begbies Traynor’s services will likely remain in high demand.

In safe hands

The company’s share price has failed to ignite in 2022 despite improving trading conditions. This could remain the case next year too.

Just as “a rising tide lifts all boats,” Begbies Traynor could be weighed down by broader weakness on stock markets. But I’d still buy the business for its dividends.

Unlike many UK shares, I think this dividend stock looks in great shape to at least meet analysts’ forecasts. Predicted shareholder payouts are covered 2.6 times by expected earnings. Any figure above 2 times is said to provide a wide margin of safety for shareholders.

The AIM business also has its strong balance sheet to help it pay big dividends if earnings disappoint. It has no debt on the books and had net cash of £4.7m as of April.

I’d also buy the company for its acquisition-led growth strategy. Such programmes can erode shareholder value if assets fail to deliver expected results. But Begbies Traynor has a terrific track record on this front. And I expect earnings (and thus dividends) here to keep growing over the long term as expansion continues.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Begbies Traynor Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £77 a week in a Stocks & Shares ISA to aim for a million

| Ben McPoland

There are an estimated 2,000 ISA millionaires in the UK today. Here's how I'd invest £77 a week in a…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Despite the rally, I wouldn’t buy Rolls-Royce shares anytime soon

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown outlines why he would not add Rolls-Royce to his portfolio, even after a significant share price rise in…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap FTSE 100 shares I own for passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

The FTSE 100 has leapt by over 7% in the past month. Despite this rebound rally, I see deep value…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

2 cheap dividend shares for long-term passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores two dividend shares trading at discounts following the recent market turmoil. Will he buy them?

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

10% yield! Here’s the Glencore dividend forecast through to 2023

| Royston Wild

Glencore shares carry sky-high yields, based on current dividend forecasts. Should I buy the FTSE 100 firm for my shares…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £750 a month in income stocks to aim for a million!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores how he could invest £750 a month in income stocks during his working career to aim…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Is NOW the time for me to buy Cineworld shares?

| Royston Wild

Demand for Cineworld shares remains under pressure amid fears of potential bankruptcy. But is investor appetite close to a turning…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Stock market turmoil: can I take advantage of the Nasdaq correction?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates whether he can benefit after the growth-focused Nasdaq had a terrible year, seeing 33% wiped off…

Read more »