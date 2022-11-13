Home » Investing Articles » 3 ways I’d target a £100 monthly passive income from stocks

3 ways I’d target a £100 monthly passive income from stocks

The stock market offers lots of choice for passive income investors. Roland Head looks at three strategies he might use for extra income.

Passive income from dividend stocks can be a great way to boost your income without needing to take on extra work. Although some initial capital is required, this investment can deliver impressive cash returns over time.

In this article, I want to share three methods I might use to generate an extra £100 per month from the stock market, if I had fresh capital to invest.

#1: a simple passive income

One option I’d certainly consider is a low-cost FTSE 100 index tracker. By holding a low-cost ETF inside a Stocks and Shares ISA, I’m confident I could keep my total costs at less than 0.5% per year.

In addition, investing in a FTSE 100 fund means I’d get exposure to popular UK dividend stocks, such as Shell, GSK, Lloyds, British American Tobacco and BAE Systems.

The FTSE 100 currently offers a forecast yield of 3.9%. To generate an annual passive income of £1,200 (£100 per month), I’d need to invest about £31,000.

However, one downside of a FTSE 100 tracker is that the yield isn’t especially high. With interest rates now nudging 3%, I’d like a higher yield. I reckon my next pick solves this problem.

#2: 40 years of dividend growth

To generate income from large UK dividend stocks, I’d probably choose to invest in an investment trust which specialises in this type of investing.

My choice would be The Merchants Trust (LSE: MRCH). Merchants was founded in 1889. Although its investments have changed, the trust’s goal of providing reliable income plus capital gains to its investors has not.

I think Merchants’ results speak for themselves. The trust has increased its dividend every year since 1982. That’s 40 years of unbroken income growth. Shares in the trust have also outperformed the FTSE 100 over the last 10 years.

The risk, of course, is that past performance is no guide to the future. However, given the trust’s 100-year-plus history, I’d be comfortable trusting my money to Merchants’ managers.

To generate a £1,200 income from the Merchants Trust, I estimate I’d need around £23,500.

#3: high yield from property stocks

My final choice has the potential to generate a higher yield than either of the other two options I’ve discussed.

The UK market has a wide choice of property stocks. I prefer to invest in property through Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), due to their focus on dividend income.

Rising interest rates and the market sell-off mean that some attractive dividend yields are now available in this market, in my view.

I’ve selected five REITs specialising in different types of property. I’d be happy to buy these together to form a mini-portfolio of property stocks. Although I’d probably want some other diversification too, I’d be comfortable using these for passive income.

REITForecast dividend yieldType of property
Target Healthcare REIT7.6%Care homes
Land Securities6.5%London offices and large retail sites
Supermarket REIT5.9%Supermarkets
Tritax Big Box REIT4.9%E-commerce warehouses
Custodian REIT6.3%Regional UK commercial property
Average yield6.2% 

If I invested equal amounts in each of these five REITs, they would have an average forecast dividend yield of 6.2%. To generate £1,200 of passive income each year, I estimate I’d need to invest £19,500.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Roland Head has positions in British American Tobacco, Shell plc, and TARGET HEALTHCARE REIT LIMITED ORD NPV. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco, Custodian REIT , GSK plc, Landsec, Lloyds Banking Group, and Tritax Big Box REIT.

