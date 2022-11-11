Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy renewable energy stocks now?

Should I buy renewable energy stocks now?

Jon Smith explores renewable energy stock options for both growth and income and explains where his focus is right now.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Renewable energies concept collage

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A renewable energy stock is any company that has exposure to wind, solar or other similar types of energy. Some also include other sustainability-linked businesses in the same broad category. As such, I could include an electric vehicle manufacturer, for instance, on my watchlist.

But so far in 2022, renewable and sustainable energy ideas haven’t set the world on fire. Should this put me off buying now?

Struggling for capital gains

But focusing on pure renewable energy stocks for now, let’s consider an example of a company in this area. SSE has a large division known as SSE renewables. This focuses mostly on offshore wind and hydro. The business is investing heavily in this area, which is no surprise given that the capex on these projects is very expensive. The SSE share price is down 0.06% over the past year.

Even though there’s a clear drive towards renewable energy, I think the stock return shows that investors want to see more tangible financial benefits from the supply of such energy before getting excited. It could take a long time before this becomes apparent. If I want pure capital appreciation from share price gains, this might not be the best place for me right now.

Focusing more on the income potential

Even though growth investors might be unhappy with recent share price performance, dividend investors likely have a different view.

There are several stocks that offer me exposure to renewables infrastructure projects. The key benefit here is from the income payments. For example, Greencoat Renewables has a dividend yield of 5.27%. It mainly focuses on onshore wind assets, but has a broad remit of where to invest capital in the eurozone.

I’m always on the lookout for good dividend stocks to add to my portfolio. One criteria I have is the sustainability of such income payments in years to come. This is where I think renewable energy stocks have a strong advantage. I don’t exactly know when the sector will go red hot again. But I do know that it’s the future.

Via exposure to a stock like Greencoat Renewables, I can enjoy the dividends with few worries that this area is suddenly going to experience a sharp drop in demand.

My verdict on these stocks

I don’t think any of us would think that sustainable and renewable energy ideas are a waste of time. However, I get the fact that the share price gains from some this year have been very average.

I’m much more attracted to buying sustainable income stocks from this area rather than seeking short-term capital growth. Greencoat Renewables is a stock that I’m thinking about buying in this regard.

At some point in the future, growth stocks in this area will flip to being popular again. For example, the Tesla share price has halved in the past year, but it won’t always stay in this trend. Therefore, I’m not currently considering buying renewable energy growth stocks, until the trend changes.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock can defy stagflation

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

This Fool is confident about stock picking his way out of the stagflation challenge. He highlights his best FTSE 100…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

Should I buy Lloyds shares?

| Harvey Jones

Lloyds shares have gone nowhere for a decade, but they're cheap and offer a high and rising dividend yield. I'm…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy Diageo shares after their recent pullback?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon already owns Diageo shares. But after a fall in the share price, he's wondering whether it's time to…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

If I buy 671 shares in this company, I’ll generate passive income of £1,000 a year

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon explains how he could potentially generate substantial passive income by buying shares in this London Stock Exchange-listed company.

Read more »

Save money
Investing Articles

I’d buy 3,367 shares of this stock for £67 in monthly passive income!

| Nathan Marks

After falling 18% in 12 months, this British insurance stock yields a very attractive 9.88% and could start generating passive…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

I’d buy these 2 FTSE 100 shares for my new year portfolio

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown identifies two FTSE 100 shares he plans to add to his 2023 investment portfolio as the year-end approaches.

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

Will the FTSE 100 beat the S&P 500 once again in 2023?

| Ben McPoland

Save for an unlikely turnaround, the FTSE 100 is set to outperform the S&P 500 in 2022. Can the UK…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

I’d rather buy UK shares before the stock market rally than afterwards

| Harvey Jones

The stock market will rally at some point but I have absolutely no idea when, or why. Instead, I'm focusing…

Read more »