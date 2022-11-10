Home » Investing Articles » Do I buy Tesla stock at a 2-year low?

Do I buy Tesla stock at a 2-year low?

Tesla stock collapsed on Wednesday. It has also crashed by 60% since its November 2011 record high. After such steep falls, do I buy?

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Electric cars charging in station

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock came very close to a two-year low on Wednesday. After crashing by more than half over the past year, have shares in Elon Musk’s carmaker fallen too far, too fast?

Tesla stock tumbles

As I write on Thursday afternoon, before the US stock market opens, Tesla stock stands at Wednesday’s close of $177.59. Earlier yesterday, this hugely popular and widely traded share hit a two-year low of $177.12, before rebounding slightly.

Sadly for fans of the world’s richest person and his electric-car firm, this has reduced Tesla’s market capitalisation to $560.8bn. This relegates the business to sixth place among US mega-cap stocks — below Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, in which my wife recently invested.

At its 52-week high, Tesla stock closed at $402.67 on 4 January — the very day that the US S&P 500 index hit its record high. Since then, it’s been pretty much all downhill for this one-time tech ‘wonder stock’. Over the past 12 months, Tesla shares have lost over half their value and are down a whopping 60% from their 4 November 2021 high. Yikes.

I love Tesla as a carmaker

Where I live (a small, upmarket city in the south of England), Tesla cars are springing up everywhere. Typically, I will see at least four on a short walk around my neighbourhood. Indeed, the car park of my local Sainsbury’s supermarket seems to be filling up with Tesla models.

While I love the car, I cannot say the same about Tesla as a corporation. Throughout 2021/22, I’ve repeatedly decided against buying Tesla stock at ever-lower prices. In my view, this company’s equity was far too expensive when set alongside the shares of other large-cap firms.

Tesla stock still looks pricey to me

At the current share price, Tesla stock trades on a sky-high price-to-earnings ratio of 54.7. This translates into a tiny earnings yield of just over 1.8% a year. Why on earth would I buy into Elon Musk’s vision at this elevated level, when I can buy cheap UK shares offering 10 times this earnings yield?

Of course, the answer is that Tesla stock is priced as a go-go growth share, with investors expecting many years of earnings growth. Indeed, some pundits expect Tesla to soar up the league of global carmakers by sales. It currently hovers around 20th place, or thereabouts.

Musk’s Twitter buy worries me

I don’t own Tesla stock and I won’t be buying it anytime soon. The simple reason for this is that I am a veteran value investor. Rather than buying into growth companies at nosebleed valuations, I prefer to park my cash in companies with high earnings yields and dividend payments. As Tesla doesn’t meet my bill, I shall again pass over this latest opportunity to buy shares.

Finally, I am a big sceptic of Elon Musk’s decision to buy Twitter for $44bn. To me, Musk now has his hands full turning around the social-media platform — leaving less time to manage Tesla’s operations. Of course, I could be wrong; the carmaker’s revenues and earnings could rise strongly in 2023. But I fear that soaring inflation, crippling energy and fuel bills, and rising interest rates will crush corporate profitability next year!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliffdarcy has an economic interest in Berkshire Hathaway shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Sainsbury (J). Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thin line graph
Investing Articles

The Cineworld share price is tumbling again. Can it bounce back?

| Christopher Ruane

The Cineworld share price has been falling again after a sharp rise. Can it move upwards once more -- and…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock I’d buy now for passive income

| Muhammad Cheema

RELX is the largest FTSE 100 stock you’ve probably never heard of. Let’s see why I’d buy its shares to…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Offering a 5.5% yield, National Grid shares are a buy for my portfolio

| Andrew Mackie

With a more-than-20-year history of raising its dividend, National Grid shares are a perfect addition to his portfolio, this fool…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Has the Travis Perkins share price reached a turning point?

| Christopher Ruane

Since the end of September, the Travis Perkins share price has risen nearly a fifth. Christopher Ruane would gladly buy…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Should I buy Adobe stock that’s down 54%?

| Ben McPoland

The software giant's shares are now cheaper than they've been in almost a decade. So should I add Adobe stock…

Read more »

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

Should I buy two Scottish Mortgage shares for the price of one last year?

| Christopher Ruane

Scottish Mortgage shares have halved in price over the past year. Christopher Ruane explains why he'd be happy to buy…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

If interest rates hit 4.5%, what could happen to the Lloyds share price?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains both sides of the argument regarding the impact that higher rates will have on the Lloyds share…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Is the Centrica share price a long-term bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

A share buyback programme suggests Centrica management is feeling bullish. So why does the Centrica share price not tempt our…

Read more »