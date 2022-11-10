Home » Investing Articles » 3 things that could boost the Darktrace share price

3 things that could boost the Darktrace share price

The Darktrace share price has had a very shaky ride this year. What might it take for it to settle down to some sort of long-term growth?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In the past month, the Darktrace (LSE: DARK) share price has gained 15%. But against the rocky year it’s had, that’s probably just noise.

The shares climbed more sharply in August on news of a possible buyout offer, but quickly dropped back in September when that was terminated. What might it take for us to see some sustained share price rises?

Rising sales

All I think investors really have to go on now is sales progress. And, judging by the first quarter, things are moving in line with expectations.

Q1 revenue increased 37%, to $126.3m. Darktrace’s customer numbers grew by 29%, with net annual recurring revenue (ARR) up 13%.

This was enough for the board to reiterate its 2022/23 outlook, suggesting revenue growth of between 30% and 33%. But it noted that “FY 2023 revenues are likely to experience increasing drag from FX rate impacts“. So that’s a short-term risk to watch out for.

There’s always a risk with growth companies when the market is relying on revenue figures. If one quarter’s revenue should come in even slightly behind expectations, we often see investors selling and running.

The main risk I see, though, is in progress in turning revenue into sustainable profit growth. So far, at least, Darktrace’s gross margin appears to be holding up.

Profit and cash

Forecasts suggest a modest profit in the 2023/24 year, which makes it hard to put a valuation on Darktrace shares now.

But I think we’re at a point where even relatively small changes in profit outlook could make a significant difference. If it looks like the company could manage more than a token profit, I can see the share price getting a boost. Against that, of course, any shortfall could send the shares down.

On the cash front, Darktrace had $390m on the books at 30 June. And research and development (R&D) costs are relatively modest. Last year’s total R&D costs came to a shade over $44m.

I think improving cash flow in the next 12 months could have a strong positive effect on the shares price. The opposite, though, is also a possibility.

Settle down now

Above all, I think we need emotions and sentiment to settle down. The Darktrace share price went through a boom-and-bust cycle in 2021, attracting the attention of short sellers.

It looks like that’s been shaken out now. But I get the feeling that we’re still in that growth share phase where watchers are hanging on every possible word, be it news, rumour, or whatever.

We’re facing a recession too, which can be a bad time to invest in growth stocks. But I see that as mostly affecting those that might still need more cash, rather than an apparently well-funded company like Darktrace. I also see its business as being relatively defensive against economic conditions.

Would I buy?

So would I buy Darktrace shares today? I usually prefer a growth stock when it’s passed its early ups and downs and has settled into something more quantifiable. But, despite the clear risks, I might go for a small investment.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares soar 29% in a month! Did I miss the bottom?

| Charlie Carman

A big bounce in Rolls-Royce shares means the company is no longer the worst FTSE 100 performer over five years.…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Could I invest £20,000 in FTSE 100 shares to target a £3,000 passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer illustrates how he could try to build his passive income streams by investing in FTSE 100 shares like…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Do I buy Tesla stock at a 2-year low?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Tesla stock collapsed on Wednesday. It has also crashed by 60% since its November 2011 record high. After such steep…

Read more »

Thin line graph
Investing Articles

The Cineworld share price is tumbling again. Can it bounce back?

| Christopher Ruane

The Cineworld share price has been falling again after a sharp rise. Can it move upwards once more -- and…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock I’d buy now for passive income

| Muhammad Cheema

RELX is the largest FTSE 100 stock you’ve probably never heard of. Let’s see why I’d buy its shares to…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Offering a 5.5% yield, National Grid shares are a buy for my portfolio

| Andrew Mackie

With a more-than-20-year history of raising its dividend, National Grid shares are a perfect addition to his portfolio, this fool…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Has the Travis Perkins share price reached a turning point?

| Christopher Ruane

Since the end of September, the Travis Perkins share price has risen nearly a fifth. Christopher Ruane would gladly buy…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Should I buy Adobe stock that’s down 54%?

| Ben McPoland

The software giant's shares are now cheaper than they've been in almost a decade. So should I add Adobe stock…

Read more »