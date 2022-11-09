Home » Investing Articles » With interest rates at 3%, how should I be investing?

With interest rates at 3%, how should I be investing?

The Bank of England recently raised interest rates to 3%. With many shares in the red, how should I be investing and managing my portfolio?

Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
woman sitting in wheelchair at the table and looking at computer monitor while talking on mobile phone and drinking coffee at home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Bank of England recently increased interest rates to 3%. Meanwhile in the US, the fed funds rate is expected to hit 5% next year. With that in mind, I interviewed DoubleLine CIO Jeffrey Sherman to get his insights and how to invest in the current market.

Has inflation peaked?

According to Sherman, it may have. Nonetheless, the path back down to an ideal rate of 2% remains sticky. In the UK, energy prices continue to remain at high levels. Meanwhile in the US, services inflation doesn’t seem to be tapering off. Food and rental prices remain stubbornly high and are the reason why its consumer price index remains elevated.

Inflation Rate: Consumer Price Index.
Data source: ONS and Bureau of Labor Statistics

Where are interest rates going?

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to continue hiking rates going into the New Year. Wall Street analysts are forecasting the Federal Reserve to only stop raising rates at 5.2%. Nevertheless, this is still a long way off as US interest rates currently stand only at 4%. Therefore, Sherman advocates a look at bonds to hedge against the losses in equities.

Interest Rates: Official Bank Rate.
Data source: Bank of England and Federal Reserve

Why look at bonds?

Bonds are fixed income assets and are seen as ‘safer’ investments. Consequently, it normally generates a lower return than stocks. On the flip side though, investing in bonds during this volatile period could benefit my portfolio, as suggested by Sherman.

Due to the rapid increases in interest rates, bond yields have shot up. This is because those yields have an inverse relationship with bond prices. This comes on the back of investors selling the asset in fear that repayments can’t be made. As a consequence, the two-year US treasury bond which normally yields around 0.2%, now yields a staggering 4.7%.

Which bonds should I invest in?

Sherman noted a number of bonds that range from higher-risk corporate ones to lower-risk government bonds. However, one that really stands out to me is the three-month treasury bond that currently yields a healthy 4.12%.

That being said, the stock market outperforms the bond market over the long term. As such, I’m more inclined to invest in short-term government bonds for the time being. This is because these have a very strong credit rating (AAA) and can generate a reasonable return within a short period of time. I’m also considering investing in the two-year treasury bill and selling it when interest rates come back down. This would allow me to potentially make a profit when the price of the bond goes back up, which is a strategy Sherman mentioned.

How should I manage my portfolio?

Due to the current economic climate, Sherman is advocating a larger position in bonds for my portfolio. Having said that, I’ll continue investing in stocks with strong financials and earnings potential to capitalise on the current bear market in the US.

On the equities front, he believes in investing in value names. These are companies with strong balance sheets, healthy margins, and the potential to rebound substantially. These include the likes of Alphabet, Microsoft, and PayPal where I plan to dollar-cost-average and hold for the long term. But at the same time, I’ll also be investing some of my money in US treasuries for their low risk and healthy yields to protect my portfolio from further downside risks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Choong has positions in Alphabet (A shares) and PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Microsoft, and PayPal Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Why this growth stock is an overlooked bargain for me

| Kevin Godbold

Should I top up my investment in this well-performing growth stock on today's good news, or stick with my original…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

How to invest in a recession

| Alan Oscroft

How should the prospect of a looming recession, which might last a couple of years, impact the way we invest…

Read more »

A man with Down's syndrome serves a customer a pint of beer in a pub.
Investing Articles

Is the falling JD Wetherspoon share price a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The JD Wetherspoon share price sank in morning trading after falling badly over the past year. But Christopher Ruane sees…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Forget Bitcoin! Here’s why I’m using my cash to buy top dividend stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith decides against investing more in Bitcoin and explains why he feels dividend stocks are his best option.

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

I’m buying 505 shares of this REIT for £100 in monthly passive income

| Stephen Wright

One of the best passive income stocks in my portfolio is a Real Estate Investment Trust. Over time, I’m looking…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Should I buy VUSA stock for my portfolio?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

VUSA stock provides diversified exposure to the US stock market at a low cost. Edward Sheldon discusses whether he'd buy…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

I just invested £3,000 in the stock market. Here are the shares I bought

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon is seeing plenty of compelling investment opportunities in the stock market right now. So he's just invested £3k.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

This Warren Buffett stock is down 68% and I’m thinking about buying it

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights a Warren Buffett-owned technology stock that's nearly 70% off its highs. After its huge decline, he's considering…

Read more »