Home » Investing Articles » Why this growth stock is an overlooked bargain for me

Why this growth stock is an overlooked bargain for me

Should I top up my investment in this well-performing growth stock on today’s good news, or stick with my original stake for the long term?

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female analyst working at her desk in the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares don’t always go down. Many of mine have been shooting higher recently, including growth stock Watches of Switzerland (LSE: WOSG). And I’m beginning to believe the company is an overlooked bargain that’s been unfairly driven down by the recent bear market.

Should I buy more?

City analysts predict double-digit earnings increases ahead. But with the share price near 904p, the forward-looking earnings multiple is running at just 15. And that’s below some of the hefty valuations I’ve seen for solid growth businesses.

Today’s half-year report contains good news about recent trading. And now I face a dilemma. Should I add to my winning investment in Watches of Switzerland, or stick with my original stake?

And there’s no easy answer. But in the past, I’ve added to winners as they’ve proved themselves. As long as operational progress continued in a business and the valuation remained fair, I’d kept on buying. And one notable success was my stake in ARM Holdings.

I’d held it for several months and the share price progress remained slow. But the value was building up in the business because of operational progress. So I kept buying the shares when spare cash became available. Then, one day, SoftBank acquired ARM at a premium price. My shares shot higher and delivered a hefty percentage return in my portfolio. And because of the increased the size of my position, the absolute return in pound notes was significant for me.

However, I’ve experienced failures with the topping-up technique as well. And that’s been particularly true during the difficult markets of the past two or three years. Sometimes I’ve topped up a winning position only to see the gains reverse in short order because of market volatility. So, instead of simply returning to breakeven, the effect of topping up was to turn a once-winning stock into a loser in my portfolio.

Strong trading momentum

Meanwhile, Watches of Switzerland said it saw “strong broad-based trading momentum through Q2”. And the luxury watch retailer scored “ongoing market share gains in UK and US”. On top of that, the business experienced currency tailwinds. And the directors upgraded their guidance.

Things seem to be working out for my investment in the company. Although continued success is never guaranteed. But I saw the share price pummelled down by the market. And my theory was the firm’s wealthy clients would likely be less affected by an economic downturn. So why would they stop buying trinkets such as watches that cost mere thousands?

And chief executive Brian Duffy said demand remained strong through the most recent quarter and “continues to exceed supply.” Furthermore, he said the company opened several new showrooms in the first half of its trading year. For example, there are now five new showrooms at the “iconic” Battersea Power Station in London. And additional mono-brand boutiques in the UK and US with a push into mainland Europe as well.

There’s no doubt growth is on the agenda. However, operational setbacks can affect any business at any time. So, on balance, in this uncertain general economic environment, I’m sticking with my original stake rather than topping up.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold owns shares in Watches of Switzerland Group PLC. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

How to invest in a recession

| Alan Oscroft

How should the prospect of a looming recession, which might last a couple of years, impact the way we invest…

Read more »

A man with Down's syndrome serves a customer a pint of beer in a pub.
Investing Articles

Is the falling JD Wetherspoon share price a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The JD Wetherspoon share price sank in morning trading after falling badly over the past year. But Christopher Ruane sees…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Forget Bitcoin! Here’s why I’m using my cash to buy top dividend stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith decides against investing more in Bitcoin and explains why he feels dividend stocks are his best option.

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

I’m buying 505 shares of this REIT for £100 in monthly passive income

| Stephen Wright

One of the best passive income stocks in my portfolio is a Real Estate Investment Trust. Over time, I’m looking…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Should I buy VUSA stock for my portfolio?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

VUSA stock provides diversified exposure to the US stock market at a low cost. Edward Sheldon discusses whether he'd buy…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

I just invested £3,000 in the stock market. Here are the shares I bought

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon is seeing plenty of compelling investment opportunities in the stock market right now. So he's just invested £3k.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

This Warren Buffett stock is down 68% and I’m thinking about buying it

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights a Warren Buffett-owned technology stock that's nearly 70% off its highs. After its huge decline, he's considering…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

How much could Woodbois shares be worth in 5 years?

| Ben McPoland

Celebrated investor Stanley Druckenmiller says invest in the future, not the present. So how could Woodbois shares be doing in…

Read more »