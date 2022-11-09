Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy these UK shares today?

Should I buy these UK shares today?

There are so many UK shares I like the look of, it’s making my investment decisions difficult. Still, that’s not a bad problem to have.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I think I see the greatest number of top-value UK shares out there that we’ve had for some time. And it makes my investing decisions tricky. I have a shortlist of more than a dozen that I’d be happy to buy right now.

I’m tempted to top up on some fallen ones I already own, and perhaps buy some more Persimmon or Boohoo. But I really want to improve my diversification. Today I’m examining three that I might buy next.

Cybersecurity

I come back to Darktrace (LSE: DARK) whenever I’m thinking about a purchase. The cybersecurity specialist was a bit of a bubble stock in 2021, when it appeared overhyped.

Since then, the share price has fallen back, and the short-sellers have moved on to other pickings. Valuation is difficult, with no profit expected this year. But forecasts suggest a tiny one for 2023, followed by further earnings growth.

Traditional advice might be to avoid growth stocks when we’re heading into a recession. But I rarely pay much attention to that. As long as I think Darktrace can make it through to profit without any great challenges, then the long-term potential is all that matters to me.

It’s risky, and I usually invest for dividends. But part of me wants to buy some.

Investment

The investment business itself is under fierce pressure. That brings M&G (LSE: MNG) to mind. I see the investment manager as a good long-term prospect, and its recent share price weakness makes me think it’s a buy.

We’re looking at a 12% fall over the past 12 months. And that’s pushed the forecast dividend yield up above 10%. I think it’s unlikely to be sustained at that level, and I half expect a cut to be on the cards. But I see sufficient safety for M&G to absorb the coming pressure and keep earning cash for shareholders.

The main risk I see is a threat to incoming investment funds as the likely recession progresses over the next year or two. So there could be some short-term weakness ahead.

Shopping

I keep coming back to a perennial favourite, which I’ve never bought. I’m thinking about Tesco (LSE: TSCO), the UK’s leading supermarket chain. The share price has fallen 17% over the past 12 months.

But it’s been picking up since October. Forecasts put the shares on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of under 12, with a 4.5% dividend yield.

Neither of those measures are the best on the UK stock market. But for a top quality FTSE 100 company with good defensive qualities, Tesco looks cheap to me.

The risk is short-term price competition. I can see Lidl and Aldi continuing to advance their market share, and I expect margins to be squeezed. Still, Tesco looks solid with 27% of the market, according to Kantar.

Verdict

All three of these face their own individual risks. But taken together, I’d buy them all if I had enough money. As it is, they remain among the top candidates for my next investment.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 stocks I’d buy for BIG dividends in 2023!

| Royston Wild

I expect these FTSE 250 stocks to pay big dividends next year whatever happens to the UK economy. Here's why…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Investing £10,000 in this share would earn me a four-figure second income!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how he could go about generating a second income of almost £1,200 each year by investing £10,000…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

3 reasons why I’m tempted to buy NIO shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the reasons, including a potential shift in China's Covid-19 policy, why NIO shares have caught his eye.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Up 25% in under a month! Can the Darktrace share price keep soaring?

| Christopher Ruane

After watching the Darktrace share price leap by a quarter in under a month, our writer explains why he is…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks I’ve bought for lifelong passive income!

| Royston Wild

Finding reliable dividend growers is the key to generating long-term passive income. Here are three from the FTSE 100 that…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

3 ways I learn about stock market investment for free

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains a trio of techniques he uses to try and boost his share investment knowledge without needing to…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Should I buy more of these FTSE shares today?

| Alan Oscroft

When it comes to a new investment in the FTSE, I'm very tempted to top up on one of these…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

How I’d use £2 a day to earn lifelong passive income

| Christopher Ruane

For a couple of pounds a day our writer thinks he could earn money without working for it. This is…

Read more »