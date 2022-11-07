Home » Investing Articles » Should I invest in Woodbois as its share price soars?

Should I invest in Woodbois as its share price soars?

Resurgent investor demand continues to propel Woodbois’ share price higher. Should I join the pack and buy the timber producer for my portfolio?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Woodbois Limited (LSE: WBI) share price is rising strongly. At 2.75p per share it’s currently 8% higher in Monday business.

Woodbois shares are charging right now. But as a potential investor I need to remember that volatility is common among penny stocks like this. Prices can fall as suddenly and as sharply as they rise.

So should I buy the timber titan today? Or does it carry too much risk?

The case for

The possibility of share price choppiness isn’t a dealbreaker when I buy shares. This is because I invest in companies with a view to holding them for the long term, perhaps a decade or more.

Over this sort of timeline, the impact of temporary volatility — whether caused by company, industry, or economic factors — on my returns can be greatly reduced or even eliminated.

As in other aspects of life, the cream rises to the top when it comes to investing. And I’m confident that the UK shares I buy will deliver big profits (and share price gains) over the long term.

In the case of Woodbois I’m quite confident of strong earnings growth as timber demand rapidly improves. In addition, its involvement in the carbon capture business adds an extra reason to be excited.

The case against

Having said that, long-term investors like me still need to be mindful of volatility when it comes to penny stocks.

I might buy Woodbois shares with a view to holding them for several years. I could even want to stay invested for the rest of my life.

However, I could find myself in a situation where I’m forced to sell them for reasons out of my control. Alternatively, I might find what I consider to be a better investment opportunity, and want to offload my penny stock holdings to get involved.

I could potentially hang onto them for the long term so I don’t make a loss. But I would lose the chance to latch onto that exciting investing opportunity.

I therefore could make a loss if I sell out in the short-to-medium term. There’s a chance I could end up selling them for a lot less than I bought them for.

The verdict

The question, of course, is whether Woodbois shares are worth me taking on this risk.

Like any investor, I don’t have a bottomless reserve of cash to draw upon. But with funds to invest I’d happily buy the timber producer today. This is because sales of its natural products looks set to soar.

Demand for timber is tipped to rocket as populations grow and global construction rates increase. Sales of wood-based products will also grow as builders shift towards more environmentally-friendly products.

Analysts think the global timber and wood product market will grow 35% between now and 2027 (to $844.3bn). And Woodbois, with its wood-producing assets in Gabon and Mozambique, could prove a lucrative investment on the back of this.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett got richer doing these 3 things. Can I?

| Christopher Ruane

By following in the investing footprints of Warren Buffett, Christopher Ruane hopes that he too can increase his wealth, even…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £3,000 for the safest passive income

| Harshil Patel

Dividend shares can be an excellent source of passive income. Our writer considers the most reliable picks for his ISA.

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

How I’m using property investment skills to aim for a million from shares

| Kevin Godbold

Because the penny dropped for me about property investment, my share portfolio is surging, although positive outcomes aren't certain.

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 recovery: 2 cheap shares I’d buy on their way up 

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

Looking at the FTSE 100's incredible recovery over the last month, I am considering at two dirt-cheap shares to buy…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

Will this battered UK stock make a strong recovery?

| Hamish Cassidy

Online retailer ASOS has seen its share price crash over the last year. Can this UK stock recover and reclaim…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

This cheap FTSE income stock is up 12% in a week – here’s what I’d do now

| Harvey Jones

I'm on the hunt for another FTSE 100 income stock to add to my portfolio. This one offers high potential…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

I was wrong about Ocado shares. But here’s why I’m still not going to buy

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the 39% rally in Ocado shares in the past month but explains why a large part of…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Can Rolls-Royce’s share price keep on soaring?

| Royston Wild

Demand for Rolls-Royce shares has recovered strongly in recent weeks. Should I join the herd and buy it for my…

Read more »