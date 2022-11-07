Home » Investing Articles » 2 cheap UK dividend stocks I’m considering buying for 2023!

2 cheap UK dividend stocks I’m considering buying for 2023!

I’m searching for the best UK stocks to boost my passive income next year. I think these two could be too cheap to miss right now.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Im searching the London Stock Exchange for the best UK dividend stocks to buy for passive income next year. Here are two near the top of my shopping list.

Box clever

Consumer spending could come under significant pressure in 2023 as economic conditions worsen. But I still believe packaging manufacturer DS Smith (LSE: SMDS) should be a top income stock to buy.

For one, online shopping looks set to continue growing even if the wider retail sector comes under pressure. So demand for its boxes from e-commerce firms like Amazon should continue growing strongly.

Secondly, DS Smith sources much of its revenues from the highly-defensive food grocery sector. Here it supplies back-of-store cardboard boxes as well as shop floor furniture like displays and shelf boxes.

And finally, its focus on reducing waste and eliminating plastic should boost sales as companies strive to improve their environmental credentials

A FTSE 100 bargain

That said, I am aware of the potential impact of rising paper costs. I’m also concerned about the prospect of industrial action in the near future. Today the GMB Union said that 93% of its members at DS Smith had voted to strike over pay.

Still, I believe the benefits of owning this FTSE 100 share outweigh the risks. For this financial year (to April 2023) it trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.2 times.

This is well inside the accepted bargain benchmark of 10 times and below. And it gives plenty of scope for its share price to bounce back following 2022’s current 23% fall.

At current prices, DS Smith also boasts a healthy 5.7% dividend yield. I think it’ll prove a great way to generate passive income next year.

8.4% dividend yield!

I’m also thinking about buying Springfield Properties (LSE:SPR) for its excellent all-round value. However, for the time being I’ll hold off until the housing market outlook improves.

In the long term, I still expect businesses like this to generate healthy profits. Population growth means that demand for housing will keep on rising. Government support to first-time buyers and an ultra-competitive mortgage market should endure to drive homes transactions, too.

But I’m holding off on buying more housebuilding shares for the time being. Interest rates are tipped to keep rising well into 2023. And they have the potential to compromise profitability (and therefore dividends) at the likes of Springfield.

Latest Halifax data showed average UK home prices drop 0.4% month on month in October. This was the biggest fall in almost two years.

Scotland-focused homebuilder Springfield trades on a P/E ratio of just 4.9 times for this year. It also boasts an 8.4% dividend yield for the fiscal period (to May 2023).

These are extremely attractive numbers. But with estate agency Savills warning of a 10% fall in home prices in 2023, I think I’ll hold off investing here just for the moment.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in DS Smith. The Motley Fool UK has recommended DS Smith. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young lady working from home office during coronavirus pandemic.
Investing Articles

At £1.28, can the IAG share price go any higher?

| John Choong

The IAG share price has made a remarkable recovery from its 2022 bottom and is now up 35%. So, can…

Read more »

Couple thinking with idea lightbulbs
Investing Articles

Should I invest in Shell shares as profits soar?

| Nathan Marks

Fund manager Martin Walker’s largest holdings are in the energy sector and he predicts further upside. Is it about time…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I invest in Woodbois as its share price soars?

| Royston Wild

Resurgent investor demand continues to propel Woodbois' share price higher. Should I join the pack and buy the timber producer…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett got richer doing these 3 things. Can I?

| Christopher Ruane

By following in the investing footprints of Warren Buffett, Christopher Ruane hopes that he too can increase his wealth, even…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £3,000 for the safest passive income

| Harshil Patel

Dividend shares can be an excellent source of passive income. Our writer considers the most reliable picks for his ISA.

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

How I’m using property investment skills to aim for a million from shares

| Kevin Godbold

Because the penny dropped for me about property investment, my share portfolio is surging, although positive outcomes aren't certain.

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 recovery: 2 cheap shares I’d buy on their way up 

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

Looking at the FTSE 100's incredible recovery over the last month, I am considering at two dirt-cheap shares to buy…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

Will this battered UK stock make a strong recovery?

| Hamish Cassidy

Online retailer ASOS has seen its share price crash over the last year. Can this UK stock recover and reclaim…

Read more »