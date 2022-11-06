Home » Investing Articles » No savings at 40? I’d use the Warren Buffett method to build wealth and retire early

No savings at 40? I’d use the Warren Buffett method to build wealth and retire early

Increasing volatility in markets is certainly worrying investors. The solution chosen by this Fool is to follow the Warren Buffett method.

Latest posts by Andrew Mackie (see all)
Published
Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Who doesn’t dream of retiring early? I know I do. But turning this dream into reality requires a plan to accumulate wealth over time. For me, that involves adopting super-investor Warren Buffett’s method. Here, I outline four practical steps I employ to my own investment approach.

Don’t pick stocks, pick businesses

One of the biggest mistakes retail investors make is thinking of the stock market as a vehicle for making a quick buck. The rise of the meme stocks a couple of years ago made some investors rich. But for those who joined the party close to its peak, it led to catastrophic losses.

Buffett doesn’t chase the next hot stock. Instead, he buys into businesses with durable economic moats. In other words, he invests for the long term. As he once famously stated: “If you aren’t willing to own a stock for 10 years, don’t even think about owning it for 10 minutes”.

Dry powder

Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett’s investment holding company, is a strong advocate of building up a war chest. His minimum cash position is $30bn! Having such a large cash position allows it to deploy capital when opportunities arise.

I maintain similar financial discipline. At the beginning of each month, I save an allotted amount from my salary. I never underestimate the importance of having some dry powder. One key advantage that retail investors have over institutional ones is that they can move much quicker to allocate capital in to the stock market.

Cultivate patience

Buffett is very selective in the stocks he acquires. He will sit on the sidelines, sometimes for years, before buying his favourite stocks.

I have always been a firm believer that the stock market will present me with an opportunity to buy into stocks on my wishlist. However, there comes a point when even a great stock can be overpriced. That is one of the reasons why I’m still holding off buying any FAANG stocks.

Be positive

Buffett’s mantra “never bet against America” has remained with him throughout his investment career. When he bought his first stock in 1942, the Dow Jones closed at 99. Despite witnessing multiple recessions and setbacks, today it sits 324 times higher.

2022 has been a pretty bumpy road for investors. However, what it hasn’t done is change my investment philosophy. When opportunities present themselves, I continue to buy with the mindset of holding for the long term.

There is an old adage in investing that goes something like: “More money is lost trying to anticipate a crash than in an actual crash itself“. The Covid crash taught me a lot in this respect. Even though I never caught the bottom, I’m so glad today that I remained a net buyer of stocks during that time.

Buffett is such a successful investor because he has maintained his optimism. For me, that means focussing on what is happening now. So, as I said, I am trying to build a cash buffer to capitalise on any stock price weaknesses.

Of course, I need to be aware of the risks. But if I’m always looking for the dark cloud on the horizon, then it is likely to put me on the wrong side of the trade in the long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

The THG share price has almost doubled in weeks. What next?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The THG share price took a brutal battering in 2021-22. However, after hitting a lifetime low last month, it has…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

I’m forgetting Bitcoin! There’s a big opportunity in the stock market right now

| Kevin Godbold

Many share prices are disagreeing with positive news flowing from businesses. And that can lead to an attractive valuation on…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 focus: is it the right time to buy GSK shares?

| Roland Head

GSK shares haven't recovered from August's sell-off. Roland Head asks if he should accept the risk in order to buy…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £2,000 in this FTSE 100 market right now

| Kevin Godbold

An investment in select FTSE 100 shares now could benefit from a double-booster effect, driving long-term performance in the years…

Read more »

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks I’ve bought ahead of a forecast recession!

| Dr. James Fox

Amid some pretty negative economic forecasts, I've bought these two UK stocks, providing my portfolio with extra defensive cover.

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

2 unmissable dirt-cheap shares with healthy yields!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at two cheap shares for his portfolio. Both stocks are suffering, but maybe…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

As I’m approaching 50 with limited savings, how might Warren Buffett be able to help me?

| James Beard

Our writer is worried that he does not have sufficient savings for a comfortable retirement. Can the advice of Warren…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 high-potential stocks to buy for the electric car revolution!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores two stocks to buy in the electric vehicle space as world leaders meet for COP27 and…

Read more »