Home » Investing Articles » 2 UK stocks I’ve bought ahead of a forecast recession!

2 UK stocks I’ve bought ahead of a forecast recession!

Amid some pretty negative economic forecasts, I’ve bought these two UK stocks, providing my portfolio with extra defensive cover.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK stocks have seen a significant upturn since Rishi Sunak came into office. But challenges remain. Analysts across the board are predicting a recession in the UK, and that’s not good news for stocks. The thing is, investors are always trying to gauge what the market will look like in six-12 months time. So some of this forecast negative pressure is already priced in.

But with forecasts worsening, I’ve recently bought more shares in defensive stocks Haleon (LSE:HLN) and Unilever (LSE:ULVR). Here’s why.

Haleon

Haleon is trading around 13% below its listing price in the summer. In fact, its market value is roughly half of what Unilever had offered to buy it for earlier in the year. One of the reasons for the dip is a legal case brought against GSK — from which it had split in the summer. However, Haleon insists the case will not impact it.

But, importantly, Haleon has defensive qualities. And this means the stock tends to outperform when times are tough. Haleon owns brands such as SensodyneAdvil, and Voltaren, all of which are household names. 

This is important because evidence suggests that customers continue to buy branded products even when finances are squeezed. And that gives Haleon pricing power and the capacity to pass on costs to consumers. However it’s definitely worth noting that a deep recession naturally won’t be good for any customer-facing businesses.

Despite the challenge environment, the firm has performed well so far this year. It saw operating profits grow more than 20% in the six months ended 30 June, driven by increased profits and margins. Haleon has kept its full-year guidance for organic revenue growth at 6-8%.

It’s not cheap, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio around 17. But that also reflects the strength of the company’s long-term growth prospects.

Unilever

Unilever is among the best-known defensive stocks on the FTSE 100. The multinational owns many household brands such as Hellmann’s, Marmite, Heinz, Persil, and Lifebuoy (the latter soap brand only appears to be sold in developing nations).

Like Haleon, it doesn’t come cheap right now. Investors have been hunting defensive stocks, but the consumer goods giant also has considerable growth potential. As such, Unilever trades with a P/E ratio of 17.5.

Its defensive qualities have already been demonstrated this year. In the third quarter, it hiked prices by 12.5%, but only saw volumes declining 1.6%. As such, underlying sales growth accelerated to 10.6% in Q3 while turnover increased 17.8%, including a currency impact of 8.8%.

Unilever is one of several UK stocks to have benefitted from the weakness of the pound. The firm sells in 190 countries and around 17% of its revenue comes from the US, leading to inflated GBP revenues.

However, one thing that concerns me, and other investors, is the company’s emphasis on ‘doing good’. It’s great to see a multinational using its reputation for good use, but investors, including Terry Smith, the CEO of Fundsmith, claims its coming at the expense of a strong performance.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Haleon plc and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Haleon plc and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 focus: is it the right time to buy GSK shares?

| Roland Head

GSK shares haven't recovered from August's sell-off. Roland Head asks if he should accept the risk in order to buy…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £2,000 in this FTSE 100 market right now

| Kevin Godbold

An investment in select FTSE 100 shares now could benefit from a double-booster effect, driving long-term performance in the years…

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

2 unmissable dirt-cheap shares with healthy yields!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at two cheap shares for his portfolio. Both stocks are suffering, but maybe…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

As I’m approaching 50 with limited savings, how might Warren Buffett be able to help me?

| James Beard

Our writer is worried that he does not have sufficient savings for a comfortable retirement. Can the advice of Warren…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 high-potential stocks to buy for the electric car revolution!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores two stocks to buy in the electric vehicle space as world leaders meet for COP27 and…

Read more »

Smiling black woman showing e-ticket on smartphone to white male attendant at airport
Investing Articles

2 undervalued FTSE 100 stocks I’m buying for the recovery!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at two FTSE 100 stocks trading at discounts following periods of pandemic-induced underperformance.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

At 68p, the ITV share price is far too low. Here’s why!

| Cliff D'Arcy

The ITV share price has collapsed by nearly 40% so far in 2022. But I believe that this cheap share…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Should I buy shares in the FTSE’s most valuable company? Or am I too late?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether Shell, the FTSE 100's most valuable stock, is right for his portfolio after gaining a…

Read more »