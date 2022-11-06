Home » Investing Articles » 2 stocks I will ‘never’ sell

2 stocks I will ‘never’ sell

Let your winners run! These two stocks in my portfolio represent some of my best investment ideas, and as such, I don’t intend to sell them.

Latest posts by Andrew Mackie (see all)
Published
| More on:
Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

We all know that Warren Buffett’s favourite holding position is forever. The following two stocks form a core part of my investment thesis. With proven staying power, I view them as irreplaceable and I hope I would never feel the urge to sell them.

Energy Transition

National Grid (LSE: NG.) is one of the world’s largest investor-owned energy utilities. It owns and operates the high-voltage electricity transmission network across the UK. It also runs extensive gas and electricity operations in the US.

The energy sector is in the midst of the largest transformation in its history. National Grid is at the forefront of this revolution and is committed to invest £24bn into the decarbonisation of energy systems over the next five years.

At the heart of this revolution is the increasing importance of renewables, including wind and solar, in the energy generation mix. This is resulting in a seismic shift in the industry.

A system originally designed and built for one-way energy flows from central generating facilities to end-use customers is now beginning to see multi-directional flow patterns. New business models are already beginning to emerge to capture the exciting innovations in this space.

As more renewables come online, electricity interconnections are growing in importance. Interconnectors connect the electricity systems between neigbouring countries. This is but one example of how joint ventures in enabling the company to grow its revenue streams.

Energy security has moved right up the political agenda in 2022. National Grid has already warned of the potential for blackouts this winter. In late 2021, a serious fire at one of its stations affected supply.

The asset-intensive nature of its business is one reason why the company carries a large debt on its balance sheet. However, despite the risks, its monopoly status should provide predictable sources of revenue well into the future.

Ageing Demographics

One of the largest macro trends to emerge over the last decade is an ageing world population. This trend is likely to provide insurance giant Legal and General (LSE: LGEN) with tremendous growth opportunities in the decades ahead.

As people live longer, their pensions will need to last longer too. It’s estimated that the global pensions market is worth an eye-watering $57trn. Its near-200-year history provides L&G with a competitive advantage in capturing a portion of such future revenues.

One market that’s seeing explosive growth is pension risk transfer (PRT). Companies are increasingly turning to L&G to manage their defined benefit (DB) pension plans.

The UK is the most mature PRT market globally with £2.4trn of UK DB pension liabilities. However, at present, insurance companies only manage 13% of such liabilities. This provides a sizeable opportunity for future market growth.

L&G has consistently demonstrated its ability to grow its capital and cash generation. Since 2011, both earnings per share (EPS) and dividend per share have grown at CAGR of 11%.

A clear risk for the business is that rising inflation and interest rates can result in fluctuations in the value of its underlying assets. Nevertheless, it’s confident that it can consistently grow cash and capital faster than its dividend commitment.

Given all of this, it’s little wonder I can’t see myself ever selling out. In fact, given its recent share price weakness, I’m thinking of buying more.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie has positions in Legal & General Group and National Grid. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

I’m forgetting Bitcoin! There’s a big opportunity in the stock market right now

| Kevin Godbold

Many share prices are disagreeing with positive news flowing from businesses. And that can lead to an attractive valuation on…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 focus: is it the right time to buy GSK shares?

| Roland Head

GSK shares haven't recovered from August's sell-off. Roland Head asks if he should accept the risk in order to buy…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £2,000 in this FTSE 100 market right now

| Kevin Godbold

An investment in select FTSE 100 shares now could benefit from a double-booster effect, driving long-term performance in the years…

Read more »

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks I’ve bought ahead of a forecast recession!

| Dr. James Fox

Amid some pretty negative economic forecasts, I've bought these two UK stocks, providing my portfolio with extra defensive cover.

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

2 unmissable dirt-cheap shares with healthy yields!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at two cheap shares for his portfolio. Both stocks are suffering, but maybe…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

As I’m approaching 50 with limited savings, how might Warren Buffett be able to help me?

| James Beard

Our writer is worried that he does not have sufficient savings for a comfortable retirement. Can the advice of Warren…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 high-potential stocks to buy for the electric car revolution!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores two stocks to buy in the electric vehicle space as world leaders meet for COP27 and…

Read more »

Smiling black woman showing e-ticket on smartphone to white male attendant at airport
Investing Articles

2 undervalued FTSE 100 stocks I’m buying for the recovery!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at two FTSE 100 stocks trading at discounts following periods of pandemic-induced underperformance.

Read more »