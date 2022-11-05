I’d buy 10,300 shares of this stock for £100 in monthly passive income

I think the best way to secure lifelong passive income is to invest regularly in dividend-paying shares, starting as soon as possible.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

I want passive income from my investments. And I’ve rarely seen a better time to aim for this than now. So many top FTSE 100 share prices have fallen, boosting those precious dividend yields.

Today I want to examine Tesco (LSE: TSCO). Its forecast dividend yield stands at 5.3%, boosted by this year’s share price weakness. Its forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple stands at a modest 11.4.

The price has fallen 19% over the past 12 months, even after an October pick-up. Anyone who bought at the low point would have snagged a forecast yield of 5.8%.

I consider Tesco to be relatively steady. Demand for the basics of life — like food — tends not to vary so much. Profit margins can be squeezed during tough times, though. Right now, that’s putting pressure on Tesco, as it faces competition from the cut-price cheapies Aldi and Lidl. But market share is holding up.

How to do it

So what would it take to bag £100 per month from Tesco dividends?

With a 5.3% annual dividend yield and a share price of 220p at the time of writing, I’d need 10,300 shares. That would cost me £22,660 to buy today, and I don’t have that much spare cash lying round right now.

Fortunately, I don’t need my passive income today. I’ll be wanting it for later in my life. So I should still have some time to accumulate the investment pot I need.

Start investing now

If I start investing £100 per month in Tesco shares right now, I could reach my goal in a little over 13 years. So 13 years of putting away £100 per month starting now could get me £100 per month in passive income from then onwards, for the rest of my life. Sounds good to me.

This is based on some assumptions. One is that I reinvest all my dividends in new Tesco shares. And I base my sums on the Tesco share price and dividend not changing. In reality, the shares will vary in price. Over the long term, I expect the price to rise, so I’d get fewer shares for my monthly £100 in future years.

Against that, I see a strong likelihood that Tesco’s dividends will grow too. So each share I buy should net me more future cash. On balance though, I’d expect the yield to soften to a slightly lower level.

Real life investing

Still, in real life, I wouldn’t invest a fixed £100 per month. No, instead I’d try to increase it as time goes on. And by doing that, I’d hopefully still be able to achieve my long-term passive income ambitions.

And my monthly Tesco investment would be only part of my long-term plans. Someone, for example, who had £1,000 per month to invest could go for 10 different dividend stocks and target an eventual monthly £1,000 in passive income.

I won’t buy Tesco just now, as I have other priorities. But I have it on my list for a possible future purchase.

My Tesco example isn’t a prediction, and I’ve mentioned the very real risks only in passing. I mean this just an illustration of what could be achieved by investing regularly in dividend shares over the long term.