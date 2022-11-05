Home » Investing Articles » An 18% dividend yield from a FTSE 100 stalwart! But can I trust it?

An 18% dividend yield from a FTSE 100 stalwart! But can I trust it?

This housebuilder is among the worst performing stocks on the FTSE 100 this year. But it has a massive dividend yield. So is it trustworthy?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Amid worsening economic conditions, many companies on the FTSE 100 have performed poorly for shareholders this year. Housebuilders are among those that have performed especially poorly.

The biggest dividend payer on the index at the beginning of the year was Persimmon (LSE:PSN). And that’s still the case. But with the share price tanking — down 52% over the year — the dividend yield has soared. In fact, the housebuilder’s yield now stands at 18%.

Now that definitely seems unsustainable. Huge dividend yields are normally something to be wary of rather than embraced. After all, there is no guarantee the company will continue its payout. But let’s take a closer look at this company’s fortunes.

Economic challenges

As a whole, 2022 looks set to be a positive year for Persimmon. House prices had been climbing and volumes were close to pre-pandemic levels. The average selling price for a new home built by the company rose by £9,400 year on year, to almost £246,000 during the first half. 

However, things don’t look too rosy in 2023. Interest rates are rising and appear to be dampening demand for new homes. Analysts at Jefferies have provided a fairly bleak outlook. They expect a 25% drop in private volumes for 2023, alongside a 10% drop in home pricing and cost inflation of approximately 8-10%.

However, this is among the most negative forecasts that I’ve seen and it’s entirely possible that the industry will show more resilience than expected. Further changes in the interest rate and the government’s budget will likely have a sizeable impact on this.

Dividend in danger?

I wouldn’t be surprised to see the dividend cut in the near future. Earnings at Persimmon are expected to only just cover this year’s total cash return, giving it a coverage ratio of around one. A healthy coverage ratio is normally around two. However, even if the dividend yield were halved, it would still be some distance ahead of the index average.

Too cheap to ignore?

Persimmon shares have been trading near their lowest points in 10 years — even lower than during the first lockdown. Jefferies has warned that “bottom fishing in the sector might prove premature“, but I’m not too sure.

The question for me isn’t necessarily being in at the absolute bottom, but looking at where the Persimmon share price will be in the medium-to-long term. As such, looking further into the distance. I think Persimmon looks like a good buy now. In fact, I’ve recently bought more of this housebuilder stock and I’d still buy more.

The reasoning is that while there might be some near-term challenges, housebuilders don’t appear to be in existential danger. And in the long run, I think demand for new homes will return. After all, there is, and has been for a whole, an acute shortage.

Moreover, Persimmon is among the least impacted housebuilders by the fire safety pledge. The company’s costs are estimated to be around 10% of 2021 profits.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Persimmon. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

2 inflation-resistant stocks to buy right now

| Ben McPoland

As inflation rises, I've been looking for stocks to buy that can preserve and grow my wealth. Here's two I'm…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Why the Rolls-Royce dividend forecast is a buying signal for me

| Roland Head

Recent developments have put Rolls-Royce on track to restart dividend payments and make the shares a potential buy, says Roland…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

Could Lloyds shares soar with interest rates still rising?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores what's next for Lloyds shares after a particularly volatile year and amid some fairly worrying economic…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy in November

| Charlie Keough

Despite market volatility, this Fool is on the lookout for FTSE 100 stocks he can buy this month and potentially…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

These 3 shares are the FTSE 100’s worst over 1 year!

| Cliff D'Arcy

These three FTSE 100 shares have collapsed by up to 63% over the past year. However, I see deep value…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Sainsbury’s shares look too cheap to me. Here’s why!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Sainsbury’s shares have fallen over one, five, 10, and 20 years. But I see deep value in this supermarket stock,…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

How I’d use the Warren Buffett method to aim for a million

| Alan Oscroft

Warren Buffett has beaten the stock market over the long term, which is a feat that surprisingly few fund managers…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

2 dividend shares for the green energy revolution!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores two dividend shares that could be big winners as the UK's energy mix shifts towards renewables,…

Read more »